Romain DUBOIS
Romain DUBOIS
PARIS
Entreprises
Performics
- Chef de projet Tracking and Data Management
2010 - maintenant
Isobar
- Chef de projet tracking
COURBEVOIE
2008 - 2010
Formations
INSEEC Paris
Paris
2005 - 2007
IUT Marne La Vallée
Meaux
2004 - 2005
Licence
Services et Technologies de l'information et de la Communication
IUT Services Et Reseaux De Communication Blois
Blois
2002 - 2004
DUT SRC
Réseau
Christelle GIMAT
Emilien SAVERGNE
Eymeric CHATEAU
Francoise TANG
Gaetan CHAMBET
Ludovic SILVA
Marion STAATH
Mouna BENDIAB
Raphael LINOSSIER
Aurior (Paris)
Thibault LANOË
