Romain DUJARDIN

Marcq-en-Barœul

Election législatives 2022

Mes compétences :
Firewall : Checkpoint, IPtables, VultureProject
Operating systems : Linux (RedHat | CentOS | Debia
Cloud Providers : OpenStack
Monitoring : Centreon, Nagios
Container Orchestration : Kubernetes, Swarm, OpenS
Versionning : Git
Languages : HTML, CSS, PHP, Python, Ruby, KSH
Scripting </> : SH, KSH, BASH
High Availability : KeepAlived, Heartbeat
Configuration Management : Puppet, Ansible
Automated Deployment : Terraform
Cloud and Vitualization : VMware, Docker, XenServe
Proxy : HAproxy, F5, Squid
Infrastructure : Active Directory/OpenLDAP, Firewa

Entreprises

  • Bk Consulting Nord -  Linux Infrastructure System Engineer

    Marcq-en-Barœul 2018 - maintenant RedHat | CentOS | Debian
    Puppet | Hiera | r10k | Ansible
    RedHat Satellite | Foreman
    VMware ESXi | vCenter | XenServer
    HAproxy | F5 | KeepAlived | Heartbeat
    Centreon | OpenNMS | LibreNMS | Nagios
    Docker | Swarm | Kubernetes | OpenShift
    Grafana | Influxdb | Telegraf
    ElasticSearch | Logstash | Kibana | Syslog-ng
    Mysql | mongoDB
    Scripting

  • Société Générale - Administrateur Système, Réseau et Base de données

    PARIS 2016 - 2018 RedHat | CentOS
    HAproxy | Keepalived | Heartbeat
    ControlM
    Oracle Weblogic
    Scripting

  • Société Générale - Gestionnaire maintenance et support informatique

    PARIS 2014 - 2016

  • Point service mobile - Technique informatique

    paris 2011 - 2014

Formations

  • Ecole IPI (Institut Poly Informatique)

    Valenciennes 2016 - 2018 Administrateur Système, Réseau et Base de données.

  • Actif CNT (Valenciennes)

    Valenciennes 2014 - 2016 Gestionnaire maintenance et support informatique

  • Actif CNT TMI (Valenciennes)

    Valenciennes 2012 - 2014 Technicien de maintenance informatique

  • Actif CNT (Valenciennes)

    Valenciennes 2011 - 2012 Agent d'intervention en matériel micro-informatique

