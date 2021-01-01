Romain ENGUIALE

-
Sonceboz SA
- Ingénieur développement produit
Sonceboz-Sombeval
2015 - maintenant
Valeo
- VIE - R&D Engineer Alternators
Paris
2014 - 2014
VIE – Project team member for Mercedes/AMG/McLaren:
• Leading of the expertises
• Lifetime Part
• Support for tests on vehicles by the customer
Valeo
- VIE - Quality&Reporting development
Paris
2013 - 2013
Quality&Reporting Development (Customer: Mercedes):
• Warranty Processes
• High Volume Database management and analyze
• Reporting group
• 0km incidents management
Valeo
- Engineer Internship - Assistant Project Manager
Paris
2012 - 2012
As a project team member working for PSA, I intervened in support to finalize the starting series of new clutches:
• Prototype control and delivery
• Quality incident management
• Follow-up testing and quality, planning
Daher
- Technician
Paray-Vieille-Poste
2011 - 2011
Technologies watch of aircraft oxygen systems:
• Role of the pressurization
• Functioning & architecture of existing systems
• Technical study
NORMAERO
- Worker
2008 - 2008
Manufacturer of standard parts for aerospace.