Menu

Romain ENGUIALE

Sonceboz-Sombeval

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à la Rochelle

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Sonceboz SA - Ingénieur développement produit

    Sonceboz-Sombeval 2015 - maintenant

  • Valeo - VIE - R&D Engineer Alternators

    Paris 2014 - 2014 VIE – Project team member for Mercedes/AMG/McLaren:

    • Leading of the expertises
    • Lifetime Part
    • Support for tests on vehicles by the customer

  • Valeo - VIE - Quality&Reporting development

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Quality&Reporting Development (Customer: Mercedes):
    • Warranty Processes
    • High Volume Database management and analyze
    • Reporting group
    • 0km incidents management

  • Valeo - Engineer Internship - Assistant Project Manager

    Paris 2012 - 2012 As a project team member working for PSA, I intervened in support to finalize the starting series of new clutches:
    • Prototype control and delivery
    • Quality incident management
    • Follow-up testing and quality, planning

  • Daher - Technician

    Paray-Vieille-Poste 2011 - 2011 Technologies watch of aircraft oxygen systems:
    • Role of the pressurization
    • Functioning & architecture of existing systems
    • Technical study

  • NORMAERO - Worker

    2008 - 2008 Manufacturer of standard parts for aerospace.

Formations

  • Fachhochschule Jena (Université De Sciences Appliquées) (Jena)

    Jena 2011 - 2012 Maschinebau

  • EIGSI École D'Ingénieur Généraliste En Système Industriel (La Rochelle)

    La Rochelle 2007 - 2013 Conception et Industrialisaiont des Systèmes Mécanique

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :