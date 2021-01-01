Menu

Romain ESTEVE

GEMENOS

Gestion de projet
Management

  • Infineon Technologies - SiC TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT RESEARCHER

    GEMENOS 2011 - maintenant

  • Acreo AB, Stockholm (Sweden) - MICROELECTRONICS ENGINEER

    2008 - 2011 Fabrication and Characterization of passive and active devices for power electronics applications
    - Process development: implementation of innovative processes aiming the optimization of high power devices performances
    - Fabrication of high power devices: processing of MOS/MIS capacitors, pn- and schottky diodes, MOSFETs/MISFETs
    - Power device characterization: electrical and morphological characterization of power devices
    - Reliability control: monitoring of the repeatability of device performances via statistical process controls
    Management:
    - Technical support to customers
    - Coordination and support of process technicians
    - Management of products modifications/development and monitoring of the production

  • Philips, Eindhoven (Netherlands) - R&D TRAINEE ENGINEER

    2007 - 2007 Research and Development of new backlight technologies based on liquid crystals
    - Design: conception of innovative backlight structures using CAD tools
    - Simulator development: creation of simulator modeling the light distribution of backlights describing flexible geometries and compositions
    - Optical characterization: light profiling measurements of backlights with inspection systems such as goniometers, colorimeters, photometers

  • Laboratory of the condensed matter (LPMC), Montpellier (France) - R&D TRAINEE ENGINEER

    2006 - 2006 Research and development of zinc oxide nanorods for nano-optoelectronic applications
    - Education at laboratory environment
    - Nanostructures fabrication: processing of zinc oxide nanorods by sol-gel techniques
    - Nanoscale characterization: AFM and TEM measurements of nanorods

  • Group of study of semiconductors (GES), Montpellier (France) - MICROLECTRONICS R&D TRAINEE ENGINEER

    2006 - 2007 Fabrication and Characterization of microelectronics passive devices
    - Device processing: fabrication of MOS capacitors and pn-diodes
    - Device characterization: morphological, optical and electrical characterization of fabricated components

