Romain ESTEVE

Infineon Technologies
- SiC TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT RESEARCHER
GEMENOS2011 - maintenant
Acreo AB, Stockholm (Sweden)
- MICROELECTRONICS ENGINEER
2008 - 2011Fabrication and Characterization of passive and active devices for power electronics applications
- Process development: implementation of innovative processes aiming the optimization of high power devices performances
- Fabrication of high power devices: processing of MOS/MIS capacitors, pn- and schottky diodes, MOSFETs/MISFETs
- Power device characterization: electrical and morphological characterization of power devices
- Reliability control: monitoring of the repeatability of device performances via statistical process controls
Management:
- Technical support to customers
- Coordination and support of process technicians
- Management of products modifications/development and monitoring of the production
2007 - 2007Research and Development of new backlight technologies based on liquid crystals
- Design: conception of innovative backlight structures using CAD tools
- Simulator development: creation of simulator modeling the light distribution of backlights describing flexible geometries and compositions
- Optical characterization: light profiling measurements of backlights with inspection systems such as goniometers, colorimeters, photometers
Laboratory of the condensed matter (LPMC), Montpellier (France)
- R&D TRAINEE ENGINEER
2006 - 2006Research and development of zinc oxide nanorods for nano-optoelectronic applications
- Education at laboratory environment
- Nanostructures fabrication: processing of zinc oxide nanorods by sol-gel techniques
- Nanoscale characterization: AFM and TEM measurements of nanorods
Group of study of semiconductors (GES), Montpellier (France)
- MICROLECTRONICS R&D TRAINEE ENGINEER
2006 - 2007Fabrication and Characterization of microelectronics passive devices
- Device processing: fabrication of MOS capacitors and pn-diodes
- Device characterization: morphological, optical and electrical characterization of fabricated components
Formations
Kungliga Tekniska Högskolan (Stockholm)
Stockholm2008 - 2011PhD. Thesis focused on the Development of MOSFETs in SiC
Marie Curie Action MRTN-CT-2006-035735
Fabrication and Characterization of power SiC MOSFETs.