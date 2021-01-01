Menu

Romain FERRARI

PARIS

En résumé

I am a graduate student (INSEEC Paris Business School) in Communication (Master 2), with a Master 1 in Luxury Retail Management at the International University of Monaco (IUM). Working as a sales advisor for Cogedim, I am bent on building a strong professional network in real estate, communication, entrepreneurship, automotive, luxury goods and services, food...

I have a two-year technical college degree from the IUT de Sceaux, so that I could develop my knowledge and skills in International Commerce.

Last but not least, I have a real interest in automotive and travels (United Arab Emirates, Finland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Greece, Maldives, Malta, Monaco, Seychelles, Switzerland...).

Mes compétences :
Vente
Luxury Retail Real Estate
Luxury Services
Management d'équipe
Communication politique
Communication de crise
Marketing
Communication

Entreprises

  • Altarea Cogedim - Sales advisor

    PARIS 2016 - maintenant

  • Nicolas - Vendeur stagiaire

    THIAIS 2013 - 2013 Stage de vente chez NICOLAS, agencement de succursale, gestion et réception des stocks, conseil à la clientèle, encouragement à la fidélisation client...

  • Altarea Italia - Chargé de veille concurrentielle

    2012 - 2012 Lier les faits et gestes de la concurrence avec la stratégie de communication envisagée à court, moyen et long terme, à partir des sites Internet et des visites des centres commerciaux de la province de Bergame, Italie.

  • Altarea Cogedim - Stagiaire

    PARIS 2006 - 2006 Stage d'observation en entreprise

Formations

Réseau

