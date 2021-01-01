Menu

Romain FOULON

LILLE

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Pain Jacquet - Commercial

    2010 - maintenant référencement gamme Jacquet
    négociation commerciale (revente de tracts nationaux et spécifiques magasin, animations dégustations...)
    merchandising
    réimplantation linéaire
    montage OPN (TG,MEA...)
    suivi clients HM et SM

Formations

  • IUT DE LENS (Lens)

    Lens 2003 - 2005

Réseau

