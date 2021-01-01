Retail
Romain FOULON
Romain FOULON
LILLE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pain Jacquet
- Commercial
2010 - maintenant
référencement gamme Jacquet
négociation commerciale (revente de tracts nationaux et spécifiques magasin, animations dégustations...)
merchandising
réimplantation linéaire
montage OPN (TG,MEA...)
suivi clients HM et SM
Formations
IUT DE LENS (Lens)
Lens
2003 - 2005
Réseau
Jonathan VELU
Stephanie GRIVILLERS
Willy LABOULLE PHOTOGRAPHE
