Romain FRÉNÉHARD

AVRILLÉ

Mes compétences :
Electronique
Développement informatique
Labwindows CVI
Mentor Graphics PCB
LTspice
Cadence
Automotive hardware developpement

Entreprises

  • Éolane - Hardware engineer

    2015 - maintenant Hardware developpement for automotive and rolling maching
    => stop lighting for automotive
    => interior lighting for automotive
    => ECU (Electronic Control Unit) for tractor with ECER10 qualification
    => ECU (Electronic Control Unit) for Autobus
    => Keypads control for tractor
    => ECU for rolling maching

    => EMC (Electromagnetic Compatibility) qualification for each project

  • INES SARL - Stagiaire développement hardware software

    BEAUCOUZE 2012 - 2012 Stage de DUT GEII dans le développement électronique avec la création du logiciel en C sur MPLABX

  • VISHAY SA - Engineer apprentice

    Nice 2012 - 2015 I work in the industrialization department which develops the special machine. My job is to develop the graphic software to display the acquisition made on products developed internally. In addition, I realize the electronic cards to make the adaptation between the products and the acquisition part.

Formations

  • ISEN Toulon

    Toulon 2012 - 2015 Ingénieur en électronique et informatique industrielle

    Formation d'ingénieur orientée dans l'étude hardware et software.

    J'ai choisi l'option systèmes embarqué pour cette formation mettant en place des systèmes temps réels sur le logiciel Vivado et sur des cartes prototypes KEIL.

  • IUT GEII

    Angers 2010 - 2012 DUT GEII

    Approfondissement des connaissances en électronique avec la création de systèmes à base de Hardware et Software en C.

    Membre du club robotique de l'université.

  • Lycée Gabriel Touchard

    Le Mans 2008 - 2010 BAC STI

    BAC sti génie électronique mention bien

  • Lycée Professionnel Georges Washington

    Le Mans 2006 - 2008 BEP

