Romain FRÉNÉHARD

Mes compétences :
Electronique
Développement informatique
Labwindows CVI
Mentor Graphics PCB
LTspice
Cadence
Automotive hardware developpement
Entreprises
Éolane
- Hardware engineer
2015 - maintenantHardware developpement for automotive and rolling maching
=> stop lighting for automotive
=> interior lighting for automotive
=> ECU (Electronic Control Unit) for tractor with ECER10 qualification
=> ECU (Electronic Control Unit) for Autobus
=> Keypads control for tractor
=> ECU for rolling maching
=> EMC (Electromagnetic Compatibility) qualification for each project
INES SARL
- Stagiaire développement hardware software
BEAUCOUZE2012 - 2012Stage de DUT GEII dans le développement électronique avec la création du logiciel en C sur MPLABX
VISHAY SA
- Engineer apprentice
Nice2012 - 2015I work in the industrialization department which develops the special machine. My job is to develop the graphic software to display the acquisition made on products developed internally. In addition, I realize the electronic cards to make the adaptation between the products and the acquisition part.