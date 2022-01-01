Menu

Romain FURTADO

  • Arteris Ip
  • Design Verification Engineer

Montigny-le-Bretonneux

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Ethernet
C
C++
Système sur puce - SOC
Processeur embarqué
FPGA
VHDL
Video IP

Entreprises

  • Arteris Ip - Design Verification Engineer

    Technique | Montigny-le-Bretonneux (78180) 2021 - maintenant

  • Nokia Mobile Networks -  Design Verification engineer - 5G Layer-1 Uplink Front end

    Technique | Nozay (91620) 2018 - 2021 During 1 year involving 2 people :
    - Performed Top level verification of 5G Layer-1 Uplink FE for an internal 5G phone emulator
    - Contributed to building and updating a SystemVerilog UVM based testbench
    Since then, involving 15+ people :
    - Top level verification of 5G BTS L1 UL FE with quite same UVM environment, now reusing IP verif
    - Adding new features, updating and maintaining the enviromnment
    Simulations are executed on Mentor Questa Core & Synopsys VCS simulator tools
    One of the key people within the verification team · Led a small team of 5 subcontractors

  • Nokia Mobile Networks - FPGA Design engineer

    Technique | Nozay (91620) 2017 - 2018 · Integration of 3rd party LDPC decoder IP for 5G Layer-1 Baseband NextGen ASIC:
    - design of a codeblock data feeder/ Transport block data extractor,
    - synthesis : resource optimization, Timing analysis, perf. comparison : throughput, latency, speed
    · Re-design / optimization of existing internal CPRI core IP
    · Design of an AXI4-Full feeder used in the VHDL testbench for 5G Downlink FE

  • Safran Electronics & Defense - Ingénieur développement FPGA

    PARIS 2016 - 2016 Division Optronique et Défense
    Stage : diffusion par FPGA d’un flux vidéo HD non compressé sur réseau Gigabit Ethernet

  • Safran Electrical & Power - Ingénieur développement FPGA

    2015 - 2015 Division Power - centre aéronautique de Réau
    Stage : Cartographie des modules FPGA/DSP et réalisation d'un design FPGA pour une application de contrôle-commande moteur

  • FLIR Systems - Assistant ingénieur électronique - en apprentissage

    Issy les Moulineaux 2011 - 2012 Étude et développement en rev.B d’une carte de numérisation vidéo

  • SYLUMIS - Opérateur Test - intérim

    2010 - 2011 Test et/ou reprogrammation de dalles de lumières LED

Formations