Romain GASPARD

2010 - maintenantVD3-1300MW Project : One of the world largest I&C modernization program (20 nuclear units)
* Designing the electrical part of the cabinet control respecting the I&C engineer specifications ;
* Choosing the electrical component respecting the safety requirements (EMC, Seismic ..) ;
* Managing the electrical CAD team of the design office (3/4 person) ;
* Ensure that the Methods and Procedure are respected ;
* Participating to the interconnected tests platform
Auphys Technologie
- Commissioning technician
Seyssinet-Pariset2005 - 2010AUPHYS TECHNOLOGIE
Operating in several activity as transport, energy, research. Auphys is providing technical expertise and solutions for industrial companies.
Ropeway project for SEMER/POMA (South Korea :Yangsan, Tabaek, Gonjiam - Turkey : Erzurum)
* Site supervision ;
* Reception of the electrical equipment ;
* Managing and supervising the local co-worker team ;
* 1st loading tests and power up (Resolving motor, sensor and automation problems) ;
* Commissioning and receipt with the customers.
Fire&Gaz project for Yemen LNG / TOTAL : (YEMEN : Bal'haf- site of liquefied natural gas)
* Commissioning a Fire&Gaz System in an electrical shelter. ;
* ATEX and safety environment ;
* Managing an indian team
GSM/VHF project for the CERN (European Organization for Nuclear Research)
* Updating and controlling the GSM and VHF equipment on the particle accelerator tunnel. ;
* Maintenance, support on the underground equipment
Grenoble New Childrens Hospital for Schneider Electric :
* Quality inspector on the low voltage electrical panels ;
* Editing and verification of the electrical drawing ;
* Verification of the electrical drawing
Formations
Napier University (Edinburgh)
Edinburgh2003 - 2005Bachelor of Science (Bsc) Electrotechnical and Computer sciences