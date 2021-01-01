Menu

Romain GASPARD

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Site supervision
Low Voltage
LNG
Control and Instrumentation
Autocad
Commissioning
Nucléaire
Electrotechnique
Génie électrique

Entreprises

  • ROLLS-ROYCE CIVIL&NUCLEAR - Electrotechnical Technician

    2010 - maintenant VD3-1300MW Project : One of the world largest I&C modernization program (20 nuclear units)

    * Designing the electrical part of the cabinet control respecting the I&C engineer specifications ;
    * Choosing the electrical component respecting the safety requirements (EMC, Seismic ..) ;
    * Managing the electrical CAD team of the design office (3/4 person) ;
    * Ensure that the Methods and Procedure are respected ;
    * Participating to the interconnected tests platform

  • Auphys Technologie - Commissioning technician

    Seyssinet-Pariset 2005 - 2010 AUPHYS TECHNOLOGIE

    Operating in several activity as transport, energy, research. Auphys is providing technical expertise and solutions for industrial companies.

    Ropeway project for SEMER/POMA (South Korea :Yangsan, Tabaek, Gonjiam - Turkey : Erzurum)
    * Site supervision ;
    * Reception of the electrical equipment ;
    * Managing and supervising the local co-worker team ;
    * 1st loading tests and power up (Resolving motor, sensor and automation problems) ;
    * Commissioning and receipt with the customers.

    Fire&Gaz project for Yemen LNG / TOTAL : (YEMEN : Bal'haf- site of liquefied natural gas)

    * Commissioning a Fire&Gaz System in an electrical shelter. ;
    * ATEX and safety environment ;
    * Managing an indian team

    GSM/VHF project for the CERN (European Organization for Nuclear Research)

    * Updating and controlling the GSM and VHF equipment on the particle accelerator tunnel. ;
    * Maintenance, support on the underground equipment


    Grenoble New Childrens Hospital for Schneider Electric :

    * Quality inspector on the low voltage electrical panels ;
    * Editing and verification of the electrical drawing ;
    * Verification of the electrical drawing

Formations

  • Napier University (Edinburgh)

    Edinburgh 2003 - 2005 Bachelor of Science (Bsc) Electrotechnical and Computer sciences

  • Université Grenoble 1 Joseph Fourier

    Grenoble 2001 - 2003 DUT (2 year technical degree) Electrotechnical science and automation

  • Lycée Henri Parriat

    Montceau Les Mines 2001 - 2001 Baccalauréat (Electrotechnical science) with honors (French secondary school diploma/high-school degree

Réseau

