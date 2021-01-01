Menu

Romain GELI

Puteaux

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Ubiqus - Chargé d'affaires grands comptes

    Puteaux 2007 - maintenant

Formations

  • Kedge Business School (Marseille)

    Marseille 2001 - 2006

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :