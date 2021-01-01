Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Romain GODARD
Ajouter
Romain GODARD
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BAIN & COMPANY
- Manager
PARIS
maintenant
Formations
Ecole Des Mines
Paris
maintenant
Réseau
Emmanuel DE GARSIGNIES
Hélène PARTHENAY
Jean-Charles BRANDELY
Leopold ALBERT
Mathilde THOONSEN
Matthieu PILLET
Mikael WILLIAMS
Piotr KRAWCZYK
Sylvain BEUCHER
Virginie FLAM (DUBOURDIEU)
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z