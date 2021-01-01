Romain GRÉCOURT

Colombes2011 - maintenantEmployed by Oracle corporation in Prague, member of the GlassFish project's team : the reference implementation of the JavaEE specifications. ("build engineering" - "installer" - "packaging")
Serli
- Ingénieur d'études en Informatique
2010 - 2010Contribution au serveur d'application Java EE "GlassFish 3.1".
Participation au développement de la fonctionnalité "versioning d'application" : collaboration dans la réalisation des spécifications fonctionnelles, responsable de l'implémentation de la fonctionnalité et de la réalisation des tests (tests unitaires, tests de développement).
Micro Cockpit
- Analyste Programmeur
2009 - 2009Développement d'une solution centralisée d'émission Bluetooth en langage C sur plateforme GNU/Linux embarquée
Micro Cockpit
- Analyste Programmeur
2008 - 2008Développement d'une solution centralisée d'émission Bluetooth en langage C sur plateforme GNU/Linux embarquée
Optimalog
- Webmaster
2007 - 2007Refonte du site Internet de l'entreprise OPTIMALOG : www.optimalog.com