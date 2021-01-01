Menu

Romain GRÉCOURT

Colombes

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Glassfish
JAVA
JavaEE
Linux
Sécurité

Entreprises

  • Oracle Corp. - Software engineer (GlassFish project)

    Colombes 2011 - maintenant Employed by Oracle corporation in Prague, member of the GlassFish project's team : the reference implementation of the JavaEE specifications. ("build engineering" - "installer" - "packaging")

  • Serli - Ingénieur d'études en Informatique

    2010 - 2010 Contribution au serveur d'application Java EE "GlassFish 3.1".

    Participation au développement de la fonctionnalité "versioning d'application" : collaboration dans la réalisation des spécifications fonctionnelles, responsable de l'implémentation de la fonctionnalité et de la réalisation des tests (tests unitaires, tests de développement).

  • Micro Cockpit - Analyste Programmeur

    2009 - 2009 Développement d'une solution centralisée d'émission Bluetooth en langage C sur plateforme GNU/Linux embarquée

  • Micro Cockpit - Analyste Programmeur

    2008 - 2008 Développement d'une solution centralisée d'émission Bluetooth en langage C sur plateforme GNU/Linux embarquée

  • Optimalog - Webmaster

    2007 - 2007 Refonte du site Internet de l'entreprise OPTIMALOG : www.optimalog.com

Formations

