Romain GRET

GRENOBLE

Looking for opportunities in Business Development, Strategic / Operational Marketing and Consulting in the Life Science industry

I recently completed both a Master of Pharmaceu;cal Sciences and a Master of Management of Biotechnology.
During my studies I also acquired significant professional experience as a researcher in a biotechnology laboratory and as business development assistant for the Swiss Biotech Anergis.

I am eager to bring my experience and enthusiasm and to develop my strategic and commercial skills within a multidisciplinary team.

Mes compétences :
Project Management
Forecasting
business management
analysis
Stress Management
Strategy management
Microsoft Project
Market analysis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Financial Analysis
Business contacts management
Business Development
Allergies

Entreprises

  • ANERGIS - Marketing consultant

    2014 - maintenant Leads génération, Community management, web-update, social media & communication.

  • Anergis SA - Business developer

    2013 - 2013 Support Executive Managers and CEO in multiple aspects of business
    management, analysis and planning, including:

    * Business contacts management and tracking ;
    * Competitive Intelligence: tracking and reporting of competitors news;
    identification of new competitors
    * Systematic review of the world pharmaceutical industry in terms of allergy
    treatments and products in development to identify companies potentially
    interested by Anergis technology
    * Development and management of Anergis communication tools (slide
    presentations, flyers, fact sheets, web site, Teaser, Professional network, ect...)
    * Project management (MS project) ;
    * Market analysis, forecast and pharmaco-ecomomic evaluation

  • Johns Hopkins University - R&D

    2012 - 2012 * Mitochondria assay to industrial purposes/ Project managment.

  • Research laboratory - Research and Development

    2012 - 2012

  • Mc Donald's - Team member & Manager

    guyancourt 2009 - 2010 Managing a team of 20 people
    * Acquired: Stress Management, effectiveness, responsibility

    Other different jobs

Formations

