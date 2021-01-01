Romain GRET

Looking for opportunities in Business Development, Strategic / Operational Marketing and Consulting in the Life Science industry



I recently completed both a Master of Pharmaceu;cal Sciences and a Master of Management of Biotechnology.

During my studies I also acquired significant professional experience as a researcher in a biotechnology laboratory and as business development assistant for the Swiss Biotech Anergis.



I am eager to bring my experience and enthusiasm and to develop my strategic and commercial skills within a multidisciplinary team.



Mes compétences :

Project Management

Forecasting

business management

analysis

Stress Management

Strategy management

Microsoft Project

Market analysis

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Financial Analysis

Business contacts management

Business Development

Allergies