Menu

Romain GREISS

LYON

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • U.T.E.I - Commercial

    2006 - maintenant

  • Immobilière St Pierre - Agent commercial

    2004 - 2006

  • Pietrapolis - Commercial

    2003 - 2004

Formations

  • Institut Commercial Lyonnais ICL (Francheville)

    Francheville 2001 - 2003

  • Lycée Diderot

    Lyon 1999 - 2001 BTS

  • LTP Maurice LAMACHE (Lyon)

    Lyon 1995 - 1999 Bac Génie Mécanique

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :