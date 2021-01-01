Retail
Romain GREISS
Romain GREISS
LYON
Entreprises
U.T.E.I
- Commercial
2006 - maintenant
Immobilière St Pierre
- Agent commercial
2004 - 2006
Pietrapolis
- Commercial
2003 - 2004
Formations
Institut Commercial Lyonnais ICL (Francheville)
Francheville
2001 - 2003
Lycée Diderot
Lyon
1999 - 2001
BTS
LTP Maurice LAMACHE (Lyon)
Lyon
1995 - 1999
Bac Génie Mécanique
Réseau
Anne BUI
Anne Sophie DUMONT
Brice CLAVEL
Céline JAUNEAU
Delphine ZENI CADASSE
Franck ECHASSOUX
Thierry FAVIER
Vincent LECULIER
Younesse BOUZAHZAH
