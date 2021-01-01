Http://www.iampomz.com/

ART DIRECTOR / GRAPHIC DESIGNER / MOTION DESIGNER

WORKING AS FREELANCER & GREAT IDEAS DEALER



Hey, I’m Romain Guichard, a 27 years old french boy better known as PÖMZ. I am juniorart director / graphic designer and more recently motion designer. I’ve spent time living and working in Amsterdam and Taipei, but my current base is Lyon in France.



I really enjoy to mix kawaï 2D illustration, 3D still & motion graphics, video and digital photography. I think playing and having fun is the best way to create a whole new graphic world.



I love so far to experiment techniques and mediums to create graphic identities with a serious interest in traditional-to-digital crossover visual communications : global design. I want to underlining the user’s role as an important actor in the interaction and not merely as a spectator of broader mechanisms.



I get a Bachelor – Advertising / Visual communication – and a Master’s degree – Art direction / Graphic design – at the applied arts and design school Bellecour in Lyon, with honors and the best diploma project. ( Yeepee! )



After many internships in cool advertising agencies (TBWA+Mccann Erickson+DDB…) and smaller independent graphic studios in Europe ; I work as freelancer with other talented and skilled, imaginative and curious, restless and bloody-minded designers / artists & collectives !



I am co-creator and art director of COLLECTIF TUNK : we want to help these young talented contemporary artists and designers to express themselves, to exhibit their works and share ideas. With Maxime Savage we created CHANTAL&CHANTAL, a graphic and art studio based in Taiwan. I also belong to the very cool ART DIRECTORS CLUB.



You are a company, a smaller studio, a music band or a freelancer ? You have specific needs ? You also want me to do my “thing” ? So let’s go ! Pure creative energy can’t be held back ! We will find together the proper technical and artistic solution to respond to your needs.



I am available for freelancing work and ready to collaborate and work for you ! I will guide you and your team through the postproduction process from concept design, storyboarding, and previzualisation to the final project. I hope you enjoy my work and stuffs, hope to see you soon !



Language : Fluent French and English - TOEIC 900 points, proficient Italian, basic Spanish, Chinese and Japanese.



I.T : CS5 Photoshop, Illustrator, Indesign, Aftereffects, Premiere Pro, Cinema 4D (3D), Canon 7D ...



Direction artistique

Graphisme et communication

Concepteur rédacteur

Graphic designer

Art director

Motion designer

Designer graphique

Advertising

Directeur artistique

Graphiste

Photographie

Photography