Menu

Romain HERBEAU

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente

Entreprises

  • Multiposting - Chief Sales Officer

    Paris 2010 - maintenant 30 sales / 5 mid manager - from 1 to <10M€ TO in less than 4 years

  • Monster - Directeur département comptes Globaux

    2010 - 2010

  • Monster Europe - Responsable Ventes Internationales Europe du Sud - International Sales Manager Southern Europe

    2009 - 2010 -Develop international sales inbound and outbound across the Southern Region (FR/IT/ES)
    -Drive local sales team to promote and over-achieve international targets
    -Direct reporting to the VP International Sales
    -Member of the Southern Europe sales management team

  • Monster France - Sales Team Manager - Manager équipe commercial

    2008 - 2009 -Build a yearly strategy on a dedicated market of top 500 staffing accounts
    -Penetrate business associations, industry influencers and key players
    -Drive and support a team of 4 account managers to overachieve sales target
    -Reporting to head of sales for France
    Results: +17% in 1 year

  • Monster Europe - Strategic International Account Director - Responsable Comptes Clés Internationaux

    2006 - 2009 -Strategic Account planning
    -Coordinating activity throughout Europe
    -Client meetings
    -Identifying and carrying out training in liaison with the local Account Managers
    -Monitoring activity through burn reports etc
    -Analysing ROI & Developing initiatives to enhance the customer experience and to deliver maximum ROI
    -Identifying up sell opportunities

  • Monster France - New business Account Manager - Responsable Commercial Terrain

    2005 - 2006 Monster France, Paris www.monster.fr
    Account Manager Mid Market & Key Accounts

    - Develop new business and up sell opportunities with corporate and staffing local and global enterprises
    - Establish long-term relationship with existing global and local accounts
    - Manage a portfolio of more than 250 prospects and existing clients
    - Cover full Monster services offer at client and develop full client potential
    - Carry on negociations in order to meet corporate pricing & sales objectives

  • Microsoft (internal vendor econet) - Madrid - Business Developement Consultant

    2003 - 2005 Econet, Madrid www.econet.es
    Consultant in business development for Microsoft EMEA
    http://www.microsoft.com/emea/euga/
    - Business model set-up and ROI plan on the initiative for 9 European countries
    - Reporting and metrics for client internal use on the initiative development
    - Negotiate financial agreements with local providers

  • Philips France - Field Sales Representative Internship - Stage commercial terrain

    Suresnes 2002 - 2002 Philips, France www.philips.fr – Training courses

    Field Sales Representative
    - Providing direct sales to local distributors
    - Led all the sales process: needs analysis, negotiations, signatures, follow-up

  • Jobpartners - Partnership coordinator - Stage developement des partenariats

    2001 - 2001 Jobpartners, London

    www.jobpartners.com – Training courses

    Web Partnerships development manager
    - Manage the development of a partnership platform
    - Negotiate partnership financial terms
    - Coordinate teams for technical implementation
    - 65 web business partnerships achieved

Formations

  • Lancaster University (Lancaster)

    Lancaster maintenant

  • Reims Management School - RMS (Reims)

    Reims 2001 - 2003 Programme CESEM Franco-Anglais

  • Lancaster University (Bailrigg)

    Bailrigg 1999 - 2001 BBA Hons EUROPEAN MANAGEMENT

  • Lycée Passy Buzenval

    Rueil Malmaison 1992 - 1998

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :