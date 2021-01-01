Romain HERBEAU

-
Multiposting
- Chief Sales Officer
Paris
2010 - maintenant
30 sales / 5 mid manager - from 1 to <10M€ TO in less than 4 years
Monster
- Directeur département comptes Globaux
2010 - 2010
Monster Europe
- Responsable Ventes Internationales Europe du Sud - International Sales Manager Southern Europe
2009 - 2010
-Develop international sales inbound and outbound across the Southern Region (FR/IT/ES)
-Drive local sales team to promote and over-achieve international targets
-Direct reporting to the VP International Sales
-Member of the Southern Europe sales management team
Monster France
- Sales Team Manager - Manager équipe commercial
2008 - 2009
-Build a yearly strategy on a dedicated market of top 500 staffing accounts
-Penetrate business associations, industry influencers and key players
-Drive and support a team of 4 account managers to overachieve sales target
-Reporting to head of sales for France
Results: +17% in 1 year
Monster Europe
- Strategic International Account Director - Responsable Comptes Clés Internationaux
2006 - 2009
-Strategic Account planning
-Coordinating activity throughout Europe
-Client meetings
-Identifying and carrying out training in liaison with the local Account Managers
-Monitoring activity through burn reports etc
-Analysing ROI & Developing initiatives to enhance the customer experience and to deliver maximum ROI
-Identifying up sell opportunities
Monster France
- New business Account Manager - Responsable Commercial Terrain
2005 - 2006
Monster France, Paris www.monster.fr
Account Manager Mid Market & Key Accounts
- Develop new business and up sell opportunities with corporate and staffing local and global enterprises
- Establish long-term relationship with existing global and local accounts
- Manage a portfolio of more than 250 prospects and existing clients
- Cover full Monster services offer at client and develop full client potential
- Carry on negociations in order to meet corporate pricing & sales objectives
Microsoft (internal vendor econet) - Madrid
- Business Developement Consultant
2003 - 2005
Econet, Madrid www.econet.es
Consultant in business development for Microsoft EMEA
http://www.microsoft.com/emea/euga/
- Business model set-up and ROI plan on the initiative for 9 European countries
- Reporting and metrics for client internal use on the initiative development
- Negotiate financial agreements with local providers
Philips France
- Field Sales Representative Internship - Stage commercial terrain
Suresnes
2002 - 2002
Philips, France www.philips.fr – Training courses
Field Sales Representative
- Providing direct sales to local distributors
- Led all the sales process: needs analysis, negotiations, signatures, follow-up
Jobpartners
- Partnership coordinator - Stage developement des partenariats
2001 - 2001
Jobpartners, London
www.jobpartners.com – Training courses
Web Partnerships development manager
- Manage the development of a partnership platform
- Negotiate partnership financial terms
- Coordinate teams for technical implementation
- 65 web business partnerships achieved