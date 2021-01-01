Retail
Romain JOHNER
Ajouter
Romain JOHNER
LA BOUILLADISSE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PG-SOFT
- Chargé de développement commercial
LA BOUILLADISSE
2015 - maintenant
- Chargé de marketing opérationnel et stratégique
- Chargé de développement Commercial
ACTEMIS
- Responsable Marketing
2014 - 2015
- Chargé de communication interne et externe
- Création de campagne marketing
- Organisation d'évènements/ JPO...
- Newsletter sur le site internet
Formations
ESGC&F
Aix En Provence
2014 - maintenant
Bac+5
ESGC&F
Aix En Provence
2012 - 2013
Bac+3
Réseau
Antoine JOHNER
Brahim HAMEDI
Coopt-Action.fr PLATEFORME COLLABORATIVE DE L'EMPLOI
Tan-Huy NGUYEN
