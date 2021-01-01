Romain JOUGLEUX

Mes compétences :
Qualité
Maintenance
Chimiométrie
Gestion de projet
Chimie
Management
Production
Entreprises
BENECHIM SPRL (MOEHS Group)
- Site Manager
2012 - maintenantManufacturing of Intermediates and Generic API's for Pharmaceutical Industries
BENECHIM SPRL (MOEHS Group)
- Production Manager
2006 - 2012Manufacturing of Intermediates and Generic API's for Pharmaceutical Industries
Rhodia (CRTA)
- Stagiaire
2005 - 2005Stage de fin d'études Master MOPI
Missions :
• Evaluation de la technologie d’impression « jet d’encre » pour l’application peintures décoratives (robotisation)
• Mise au point et optimisation d’un test « automatisé » pour le tendu des peintures
CNRS
- Stagiaire
Paris2003 - 2004Stage DEA : Laboratoire Chimie Organique et Macromoléculaire UMR CNRS 8009 USTL 1
Sujet : Synthèse par voie immortelle de polyoxypropylène précurseur de macrocycles
• Synthèse et macrocyclisation du polyoxypropylène.
• Caractérisation du polymère par diverses techniques (RMN, UV visible, Maldi-Tof, GPC)