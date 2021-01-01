Menu

Romain JOUGLEUX

RÉGION LILLOISE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Qualité
Maintenance
Chimiométrie
Gestion de projet
Chimie
Management
Production

Entreprises

  • BENECHIM SPRL (MOEHS Group) - Site Manager

    2012 - maintenant Manufacturing of Intermediates and Generic API's for Pharmaceutical Industries

  • BENECHIM SPRL (MOEHS Group) - Production Manager

    2006 - 2012 Manufacturing of Intermediates and Generic API's for Pharmaceutical Industries

  • Rhodia (CRTA) - Stagiaire

    2005 - 2005 Stage de fin d'études Master MOPI
    Missions :
    • Evaluation de la technologie d’impression « jet d’encre » pour l’application peintures décoratives (robotisation)
    • Mise au point et optimisation d’un test « automatisé » pour le tendu des peintures

  • CNRS - Stagiaire

    Paris 2003 - 2004 Stage DEA : Laboratoire Chimie Organique et Macromoléculaire UMR CNRS 8009 USTL 1
    Sujet : Synthèse par voie immortelle de polyoxypropylène précurseur de macrocycles
    • Synthèse et macrocyclisation du polyoxypropylène.
    • Caractérisation du polymère par diverses techniques (RMN, UV visible, Maldi-Tof, GPC)

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

