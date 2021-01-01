Menu

Romain JOVENEAU

MONTREAL

En résumé

Directeur artistique 360° - pigiste à Montréal,
auparavant chez Fred&Farid Paris.

Compétences :
- direction artistique et suivi de projet
- culture artistique et publicitaire
- développement de concept 360°
- photographie
- typographie
- webdesign

Récompensé par de grands festivals de la communication tels :
CANNES LIONS | EUROBEST | EFFIE Awards |
CRISTAL Festival | AME Award | LOVIE Awards |
GRAND PRIX STRATEGIE | TOP/COM | WEBBY Awards |

Mes compétences :
Publicité
Créativité
Illustration
Graphisme
Typographie
Photographie

Entreprises

  • freelance - Directeur artistique 360°

    2014 - maintenant

  • Fred&Farid - Directeur artistique

    Paris 2010 - 2014

  • Publicis Montréal - Directeur artistique stagiaire

    Paris 2009 - 2009

