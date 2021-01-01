Romain JOVENEAU

Directeur artistique 360° - pigiste à Montréal,
auparavant chez Fred&Farid Paris.
Compétences :
- direction artistique et suivi de projet
- culture artistique et publicitaire
- développement de concept 360°
- photographie
- typographie
- webdesign
Récompensé par de grands festivals de la communication tels :
CANNES LIONS | EUROBEST | EFFIE Awards |
CRISTAL Festival | AME Award | LOVIE Awards |
GRAND PRIX STRATEGIE | TOP/COM | WEBBY Awards |
Mes compétences :
Publicité
Créativité
Illustration
Graphisme
Typographie
Photographie