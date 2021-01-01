Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Romain KASPEREIT
Ajouter
Romain KASPEREIT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
METAFORA Biosystems
- CFO
2015 - maintenant
Groupe LASER
- CFO
2010 - 2015
Responsable de la croissance externe du groupe.
Grant Thornton Corporate Finance
- Manager
2007 - 2010
M&A
CFD Corporate Finance
- Analyst
2005 - 2006
Introductions en Bourse (Listing Sponsor sur Alternext/Euronext), Levées de fonds.
Ares
- Responsable Marketing
Montreuil
2003 - 2005
Département Logiciels de Santé.
Formations
University Of Oxford (Oxford)
Oxford
2006 - 2007
Corporate Finance
Bordeaux Ecole De Management
Talence
2000 - 2002
Management - Marketing
Etablissement Public Du Campus Jussieu Jussieu
Paris
1996 - 2000
Maîtrise de Biochimie
Réseau
Cédric BERGER
Emmanuel FLATTET
Florence TROUILLOT
Isabel LIGNEREUX
Marc JEGADEN
Matthieu COUSIN
Michaël BONY
Morgane LAURILLOT
Nathalie VUILLEMIN
Stefana MESLÉ
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z