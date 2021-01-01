Romain KIRCHNER

Menu

En résumé

- I am currently doing my apprenticeship at Sanofi as a Junior HRBP. I am studying HR at Panthéon-Assas College (CIFFOP).

- Having acquired an extensive professional experience in reporting, monitoring of International Mobility, C&B policies, change management & generalist HR topics, my goal in the near future is to develop my skills within the Compensation & Benefits field. I am looking for a company that highlights collaboration with a strong corporate culture.

- Prompted by my curiosity, my motivation and my eager to learn, I pertinently know how to use my abilities and skills that the HR area requires.

Contact : romainkirchner.pro@gmail.com

Mes compétences :
Sage Accounting Software
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Access
Ressources humaines
Recrutement
Management
Reporting
Mobilité internationale

Entreprises

  • Sanofi - Junior Human Resources Business Partner

    Paris 2016 - maintenant • HR Projects

    - Change management support to the managers of Clinical Studies Operations (CSO) department regarding the kick-off of a new HRMS (Workday): daily support, lead of training & workshop sessions, make mindset & guidelines live. - 1 year action plan -
    - Lead of Compensation Survey for CSO department (690 employees): extract data from Workday & SAP to then analyse them. Draw up action plans in strong collaboration with CSO managers.
    - New grading : Ensure implementation of the new grading system. Analyse impacts, mapping of reference jobs, ensure consistency between the previous grading system and the new one.

    • Daily HR support

    - Support managers & employees in day-to-day HR topics.
    - Performance Management & People Development: support managers in performance management, Compensation & Benefits cycle, development people plans.
    - Ensure communications to managers & employees during HR cycles (C&B, Talent, performance)
    - Take part in international Talent management: identification of key positions, successions' plan & development plan

  • Danone - HR Project officer

    Paris 2015 - 2016 • HR Communication

    - Develop the C&B communication
    - Roll out and implement the communication plan towards the world HR community
    - Creation and formalization of communication supports

    • Animation of communities around the world

    - Animation of 30 C&B Danone's Business Unit
    - Responsible for the communication between the C&B team and the worldwide HR department
    - Collect, analyse and share best HR practices of countries (Benefits inventory)
    - Outside and intern benchmark for the individual social report

    • Cross-Group project & management of Danone's HRMS

    - Interface with the local HR of all countries about the C&B indicators
    - Analyse indicators for the outside report ( sustainable development ...)
    - Contribute to change management within the framework of launching a new HRMS

  • Heineken France - International Mobility & Social Reporting officer

    Rueil-Malmaison 2015 - 2015 • International Mobility

    - Setting up the Housing Policy Heineken World
    - Management of expatriates & impatriates
    - Management of International Mobility's files
    - Management of invoices
    - Contract's management
    - Follow the repatriation
    - Follow the budget of impatriates
    - Registration to social security
    - Simplification of International Mobility's process
    - Writing a newsletter for expatriates

    • Reporting

    Social :

    - Achieve reports relating to the monitoring of the workforce, monitoring of entrance & leaves, absenteeism rate, turnover rate ...
    - Achievement of legal reports : male-female status report, social report, activity report of France opco, social dashbord for the head office ...

    Finance :

    - Follow the HR International Mobility budget
    - Achievement of budget for the purpose of assessing payroll
    - Creation of dashbord to monitor C&B indicators

  • AFNOR - Personal Assistant / CRO

    Saint-Denis 2013 - 2013 • Organisation of the Entremont's audit campaign
    • Establish reporting tools to follow & assess the business activity
    • Follow the French ISO certification
    • Recruitment of CRO

  • Deloitte - Personal Assistant

    Puteaux 2013 - 2013 • Follow the business diary of managers
    • Consolidate financial statements
    • Organisation of business travels
    • Creation of training tools

Formations

  • ASSAS

    Paris 2016 - maintenant Gestion des Ressources Humaines et Relations du travail

    CIFFOP

  • Institut Catholique De Paris

    Paris 2014 - 2015 Licence Gestion des Ressources Humaines

    Matières enseignées :

    * Système de rémunération
    * Paye
    * Recrutement
    * Formation
    * Droit social
    * Droit du travail
    * Ethique
    * Relations avec les partenaires sociaux
    * Climat social
    * Communication interne
    * Anglais des Ressources Humaines

  • Lycée René Cassin

    Arpajon 2009 - 2011 Bac Littéraire

    Mention Assez Bien

