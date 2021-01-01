Romain KIRCHNER

- I am currently doing my apprenticeship at Sanofi as a Junior HRBP. I am studying HR at Panthéon-Assas College (CIFFOP).



- Having acquired an extensive professional experience in reporting, monitoring of International Mobility, C&B policies, change management & generalist HR topics, my goal in the near future is to develop my skills within the Compensation & Benefits field. I am looking for a company that highlights collaboration with a strong corporate culture.



- Prompted by my curiosity, my motivation and my eager to learn, I pertinently know how to use my abilities and skills that the HR area requires.



Contact : romainkirchner.pro@gmail.com



Mes compétences :

Sage Accounting Software

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Access

Ressources humaines

Recrutement

Management

Reporting

Mobilité internationale