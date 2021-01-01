Romain Kodia ESSIS

Results focused - Open to new challenges in Africa



1) Manager of the marketing segment at IT INCEPT.Elaboration of the marketing strategy and prospecting mass mailing

2)Previously Maintainer (more than 50 computers processed in 8 months) troubleshooting of critical cases and fast solution.Segment worth 40% of the turnover 2016.Member of the team responsible for the computer wiring at LMTV Cote D'ivoire

3) Previously Technico-commercial. Direct investigation and analysis of customer's need. Service proposal of unique value. Sales script writing and sales letter.



Specialties: Strategic Marketing, Internet Marketing, Video Marketing, Wiring And Installation Computer Network, Computer Maintenance



Mes compétences :

Blogging

Maintenance informatique

E-commerce

RLE

Monitoring

Recuperation de donnée

Tpc/ip

LAN

Gestion de projet

Photoshop

Ms project

Ms viso

Network

Strategic marketing

Cablage informatique

Veille informationnelle

Internet

Reseau

Marketing