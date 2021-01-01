Romain Kodia ESSIS

Results focused - Open to new challenges in Africa
1) Manager of the marketing segment at IT INCEPT.Elaboration of the marketing strategy and prospecting mass mailing
2)Previously Maintainer (more than 50 computers processed in 8 months) troubleshooting of critical cases and fast solution.Segment worth 40% of the turnover 2016.Member of the team responsible for the computer wiring at LMTV Cote D'ivoire
3) Previously Technico-commercial. Direct investigation and analysis of customer's need. Service proposal of unique value. Sales script writing and sales letter.
Specialties: Strategic Marketing, Internet Marketing, Video Marketing, Wiring And Installation Computer Network, Computer Maintenance
Mes compétences :
Blogging
Maintenance informatique
E-commerce
RLE
Monitoring
Recuperation de donnée
Tpc/ip
LAN
Gestion de projet
Photoshop
Ms project
Ms viso
Network
Strategic marketing
Cablage informatique
Veille informationnelle
Internet
Reseau
Marketing