Romain Kodia ESSIS

Abidjan

En résumé

Results focused - Open to new challenges in Africa

1) Manager of the marketing segment at IT INCEPT.Elaboration of the marketing strategy and prospecting mass mailing
2)Previously Maintainer (more than 50 computers processed in 8 months) troubleshooting of critical cases and fast solution.Segment worth 40% of the turnover 2016.Member of the team responsible for the computer wiring at LMTV Cote D'ivoire
3) Previously Technico-commercial. Direct investigation and analysis of customer's need. Service proposal of unique value. Sales script writing and sales letter.

Specialties: Strategic Marketing, Internet Marketing, Video Marketing, Wiring And Installation Computer Network, Computer Maintenance

Mes compétences :
Blogging
Maintenance informatique
E-commerce
RLE
Monitoring
Recuperation de donnée
Tpc/ip
LAN
Gestion de projet
Photoshop
Ms project
Ms viso
Network
Strategic marketing
Cablage informatique
Veille informationnelle
Internet
Reseau
Marketing

Entreprises

  • ITINCEPT - Technical sales representative (+225 47489735)

    Abidjan 2015 - maintenant Consulting in business strategy, development of strategies for sales development.
    ** Development of client portfolio
    ** Implementation and follow-up of commercial actions (prospecting exhibitors, commercial offers, database enhancement, customer follow-up ...)
    ** Regular reporting to management (on customer follow-up and prospection)

  • ITINCEPT - Technical and marketing manager at IT INCEPT (+225 47489735)

    Abidjan 2015 - maintenant * Interventions in the company as a computer specialist (prevention of recurring failures in computing and troubleshooting of the computer tool).
    * Organize, plan, follow up maintenance work
    * Manage relationships with customers and suppliers of equipment and tools for maintenance
    * React in case of serious failure and solve problems quickly.
    * Ensure the proper functioning of computer equipment
    * Take calls into account, identify incidents; Solve first level technical problems
    * Alert the Service Manager and / or IT Manager of any "out of the ordinary" incident
    * Install, update and parameterize the operating systems and software of the user environment (office, service, networks)
    * Define and ensure standard hardware and software configurations for workstations
    * Advise, assist and train users to take control of their computer

Formations

  • Groupe Cofe CESA Abidjan Plateau (Abidjan)

    Abidjan 2013 - 2015 2 years Technical Degree in Electronics and Computer system

Réseau

