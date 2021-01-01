Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Romain KOUDRINE
Ajouter
Romain KOUDRINE
tremeur
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ACIA
- Ingénieur commercial
tremeur
2014 - maintenant
Formations
ESG Management School
Paris
2009 - 2011
MASTER 2
Université Paris 2 Pantheon Assas Assas
Paris
2005 - 2009
Licence
Réseau
Didier MELLIS
Géod'im GÉRÔME HENDRICKS
Ilichbek MUSURALIEV
Janeli DIAZ
Kassandra ICHAR
Manuella GIACOMETTI
Marie-Noëlle FERRET
Maxime BOUVET
Raphael BOUYNE
Thierry AH-TIANE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z