Romain LABORET
Entreprises
PCM
- Sales engineer
Levallois-Perret
2013 - maintenant
Sperian Protection Défense
- Chargé d'affaires
2008 - 2013
Formations
Georgia Institute Of Technology (Atlanta)
Atlanta
2007 - 2008
Mechanical Engineering
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Arts Et Métiers
Paris
2004 - 2008
mechanique
Réseau
Alexandre MONNERON
François STEINMETZ
Guillaume JEHU
Hervé GERMAIN
Jean Francois Regis NGENZI
Pascal PERCHE
Philippe LEHMANN
Romain MORLET
Xavier GABARD
