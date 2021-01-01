Retail
Romain LACHAUX
Romain LACHAUX
RUNGIS
Profil
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Romain Lachaux (Entreprise Individuelle)
- Ingénieur Réseaux et Sécurité
2012 - maintenant
Actuellement en mission : La Banque Postale
- Pilotage sécurité opérationnelle
Colt Technologies Services
- Ingénieur réseaux et sécurité
MALAKOFF CEDEX
2007 - 2012
Formations
Epitech
Kremlin Bicêtre
2013 - 2015
Expert en Management des Systèmes d’informations
Epitech (Kremlin Bicêtre)
Kremlin Bicêtre
2002 - 2007
Expert en Informatique et Nouvelles Technologies
Réseau
Abdelhadi TOURRIZ
David MARTIN
Djamal YESGUER
Jnioui STÉPHANE
Loic DESCHAMPS
Louisa HALIL
Mathieu GERVAIS
Michel MERLY
Philippe BÉGUIN
Sylvie CABANE
