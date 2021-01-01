Menu

Romain LACOUR

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

7+ years experience of B2B Sales Management and Business Development within IT sector.

Currently Regional Sales Manager at Orange Business Services: Manage a team of 9 Senior Account/Business Managers in order to develop IT & Telco Business with 450+ Mid-markets customers.

Previously:
- Country Manager​: commitment to develop Digital & Content Business (Social Media, Music, TV, Games, News) with Orange affiliates on EMEA zone (Africa/Middle East).
- Key Account Manager at Orange Business Services: commitment to develop IT & Telco Business with 10 Key Account customers.

Hired within Orange International Graduate Program (dedicated to Business & Engineering Schools Graduates) and graduated from EM Lyon Business School.

Specialties: Team Management - Sales Management - Key Account Management - Negotiation - Business Development - International
Website: http://www.romainlacour.com/

Mes compétences :
Account management
Amerique du sud
Business
Business planning
Commercial
Digital
Digital marketing
Ingénieur Commercial
Ingénieur d'Affaires
International
Key account management
Key account manager
Management
Management commercial
Manager
Marketing
Marketing strategy
Mobile
Mobile marketing
Negotiation
Planning
Sales
Sciences Politiques
Strategy
Télécoms

Entreprises

  • Orange Business Services - Regional Sales Manager

    Paris 2014 - maintenant B2B | Team Management of 9 Senior Account/Business Managers working on Health sector
    Global Annual Turnover: €20m | Portfolio: 450+ Mid-Market Enterprises
    - Define sales development and strategy within Group guidelines;
    - Pilot commercial priorities and actions: set sales targets, commercial goals;
    - Monitor results & KPIs, establish corrective actions plans;
    - Turnover and sales data analysis on portfolios and territories;
    - Coaching, follow-up training plans and support for new skills acquisition;
    - Develop internal (Business Units) and external (Partners) relationships;
    Key Achievements: FY 15 Sales 114% | 2014 National Alcatel Challenge: 1st rank
    Business Area: IT (Cloud/Storage/Hosting) ; WAN/LAN; UCC; ToIP/VoIP; Digital & Mobile technologies (Apps, M2M), CRM and Customer contact solutions.

  • Orange - Country Manager

    Paris 2011 - 2014 B2B2C | Key International Account portfolio: 2 Orange Affiliates on Africa/Middle East (EMEA) - Annual Turnover: €8m
    - Co-build Digital & Content Marketing Strategy with Affiliates, develop turnover and the sales, define planning;
    - Cross-functional / project team management;
    - Co-Build Business Plans and Customer Value Proposition (Marketing);
    - Account Management: responsible for Sales & Marketing relationship and affiliates satisfaction;
    - Identify and characterize new projects, Control influence networks, meet new contacts;
    - Drive Monthly Business Reviews: KPI monitoring, establish corrective actions.
    Key achievements: Consulting Strategy Missions for Affiliates' CEO, CFO, CCO and CMO (Mobinil, Meditel, Orange Jordan)
    Business Area: Digital & Contents (Social Media, Music, TV, Games, News), Mobile.

  • Orange Business Services - Key Account Manager

    Paris 2008 - 2011 B2B | Key Account portfolio: 10 Customers – Annual Turnover: €4m
    - Define Account Strategies: set priorities, develop turnover and the sales;
    - Account Management: responsible for the business relationship and customer satisfaction;
    - Identify and characterize new projects, Control influence networks, meet new contacts;
    - Project Management: drive a 3 to 8 people team working on complex projects;
    - Negotiate deals in a highly competitive environment, defend pricing policy.
    Key Achievements: Portfolio Turnover increase: +6% || Most significant deal: €1,7m | 3 other deals around €1m
    Business Area: IT (Cloud/Storage/Hosting); WAN/LAN; UCC; Digital & Mobile technologies (M2M, Apps), CRM.

  • Pasa por te - Management Consultant

    2007 - 2007 Located in Lima, Peru
    - Consulting: Implement a project of business in a ‘township’ area
    Market research & studies, Analysis
    Recommend strategic decisions, Knowledge transmission
    - Social support in detention center; large tutoring

  • MICROSOFT France - Campus Manager

    2006 - 2007 - HR Business Partner for 80 trainees (Management of conflicts, Talent Acquisition, process improvements)
    - Recruitment specialist – 90 Business and Engineering Master’s degree profile (10/month)
    - Corporate communication – Forums “Grandes Ecoles”; Employment and Careers Days
    - Jury of Assessment Center (Graduate Program), Sponsoring Management of an ‘HEC’ promotion
    - Administration – Contracts, Payroll, Leaves, Bonuses

Formations

  • Coppead (Rio De Janeiro)

    Rio De Janeiro 2007 - 2007 Master in Business of Administration

    Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro

  • EM LYON

    Ecully 2005 - 2008 Master's degree in Business

    Master of Science in Management - Commercial - Sales - Marketing - Management

  • Licence De Sciences Politiques (Dijon)

    Dijon 2004 - 2005 Licence de Sciences Politiques

    Philosophie Politique - Droit Constitutionnel - Histoire Politique - Avec Mention

  • Licence De Sciences Economiques (Dijon)

    Dijon 2001 - 2004 Licence Sciences Economiques - Option Finance

    Macroéconomie - Politique monétaire

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :