Romain LACOUR

7+ years experience of B2B Sales Management and Business Development within IT sector.



Currently Regional Sales Manager at Orange Business Services: Manage a team of 9 Senior Account/Business Managers in order to develop IT & Telco Business with 450+ Mid-markets customers.



Previously:

- Country Manager​: commitment to develop Digital & Content Business (Social Media, Music, TV, Games, News) with Orange affiliates on EMEA zone (Africa/Middle East).

- Key Account Manager at Orange Business Services: commitment to develop IT & Telco Business with 10 Key Account customers.



Hired within Orange International Graduate Program (dedicated to Business & Engineering Schools Graduates) and graduated from EM Lyon Business School.



Specialties: Team Management - Sales Management - Key Account Management - Negotiation - Business Development - International

Website: http://www.romainlacour.com/



Mes compétences :

Account management

Amerique du sud

Business

Business planning

Commercial

Digital

Digital marketing

Ingénieur Commercial

Ingénieur d'Affaires

International

Key account management

Key account manager

Management

Management commercial

Manager

Marketing

Marketing strategy

Mobile

Mobile marketing

Negotiation

Planning

Sales

Sciences Politiques

Strategy

Télécoms