Romain LACOUR

7+ years experience of B2B Sales Management and Business Development within IT sector.
Currently Regional Sales Manager at Orange Business Services: Manage a team of 9 Senior Account/Business Managers in order to develop IT & Telco Business with 450+ Mid-markets customers.
Previously:
- Country Manager: commitment to develop Digital & Content Business (Social Media, Music, TV, Games, News) with Orange affiliates on EMEA zone (Africa/Middle East).
- Key Account Manager at Orange Business Services: commitment to develop IT & Telco Business with 10 Key Account customers.
Hired within Orange International Graduate Program (dedicated to Business & Engineering Schools Graduates) and graduated from EM Lyon Business School.
Specialties: Team Management - Sales Management - Key Account Management - Negotiation - Business Development - International
Website: http://www.romainlacour.com/
Mes compétences :
Account management
Amerique du sud
Business
Business planning
Commercial
Digital
Digital marketing
Ingénieur Commercial
Ingénieur d'Affaires
International
Key account management
Key account manager
Management
Management commercial
Manager
Marketing
Marketing strategy
Mobile
Mobile marketing
Negotiation
Planning
Sales
Sciences Politiques
Strategy
Télécoms