Romain LAIDET

Strasbourg

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Ventes
Gestion de projets
Marketing

Entreprises

  • Lidl France - Sales area manager

    Strasbourg 2014 - maintenant

  • Henkel, Belgium - Sales Representative

    Düsseldorf 2013 - 2014 • Brussels sector: 80 shops (hyper/super) over Carrefour, Delhaize, Cora, Match
    • Implementation of several local actions instore to boost sell-in & sell-out
    • Project on top: “How to improve and build a new field structure in Belgium?”
    • Building of action plan at Cora, animation of internal workshops and follow-up of local budgets

  • Henkel, Belgium - Sales support Laundry and Home care

    Düsseldorf 2012 - 2012 Supporting the key accounts team of Carrefour group, Provera group and Metro group

    • Follow-up of the customers' action plans (Q3/Q4)
    • Implementation and follow-up of incentives to increase the sell-in / sell-out
    • Weekly follow-up on sales turnover & market shares
    • Management of specific projects (ex. ticketing on Carrefour)
    • Creation and implementation of instore communication supports

  • Sony Ericsson - Trade marketing assistant for SFR Telco's account

    Puteaux 2010 - 2011 • Marketing activation (new products presentation and building of new action plans)
    • Digital responsible of the brand (online shop, newsletters, blogs : club.android.fr..)
    • Brand animations (communication media, brand management on public and professional events : "Winter X Games, exhibitions/shows..)
    • Sales follow-up (market shares and turnover evolution)
    • Incentives for the field sales force

  • Decathlon, Saumur - Sports advisor and event manager assistant

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2008 - 2008 • National events "B-Twin days" (amateur cycling) and "Fête de l'outcourt" (racket sports)
    • Direct seller and sport advisor

Formations

  • Universidad Del Valle De México (UVM) (Hermosillo)

    Hermosillo 2012 - 2012

  • ESC Rennes School Of Business

    Rennes 2009 - 2012

  • Strathclyde Business School (Glasgow)

    Glasgow 2008 - 2009 Bachelor of Art Business in marketing

  • IUT Techniques De Commercialisation (Angers)

    Angers 2006 - 2008 DUT Techniques de Commercialisation

  • Lycée Saint Louis

    Saumur 2004 - 2006 Baccalauréat Général Série Scientifique

