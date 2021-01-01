Romain LAIDET

Mes compétences :
Ventes
Gestion de projets
Marketing
Entreprises
Lidl France
- Sales area manager
Strasbourg2014 - maintenant
Henkel, Belgium
- Sales Representative
Düsseldorf2013 - 2014• Brussels sector: 80 shops (hyper/super) over Carrefour, Delhaize, Cora, Match
• Implementation of several local actions instore to boost sell-in & sell-out
• Project on top: “How to improve and build a new field structure in Belgium?”
• Building of action plan at Cora, animation of internal workshops and follow-up of local budgets
Henkel, Belgium
- Sales support Laundry and Home care
Düsseldorf2012 - 2012Supporting the key accounts team of Carrefour group, Provera group and Metro group
• Follow-up of the customers' action plans (Q3/Q4)
• Implementation and follow-up of incentives to increase the sell-in / sell-out
• Weekly follow-up on sales turnover & market shares
• Management of specific projects (ex. ticketing on Carrefour)
• Creation and implementation of instore communication supports
Sony Ericsson
- Trade marketing assistant for SFR Telco's account
Puteaux2010 - 2011• Marketing activation (new products presentation and building of new action plans)
• Digital responsible of the brand (online shop, newsletters, blogs : club.android.fr..)
• Brand animations (communication media, brand management on public and professional events : "Winter X Games, exhibitions/shows..)
• Sales follow-up (market shares and turnover evolution)
• Incentives for the field sales force
Decathlon, Saumur
- Sports advisor and event manager assistant
Villeneuve d'Ascq 2008 - 2008• National events "B-Twin days" (amateur cycling) and "Fête de l'outcourt" (racket sports)
• Direct seller and sport advisor
Formations
Universidad Del Valle De México (UVM) (Hermosillo)