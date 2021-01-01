Menu

Romain LAMBERT

LILLE

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Adobe
Microsoft Windows

Entreprises

  • Tribunal de Grande Instance - Greffier stagiaire

    2014 - 2014 Stage effectué au Bureau d'Ordre:
    - Utilisation du logiciel Cassiopée
    - Enregistrements (code couleur: blanc et bleus)
    - Classement et archivage

  • Aérovision - Stagiaire - Service RDOA/RDFE

    2011 - 2011 Participation à l'élaboration d'un plan de vol:
    - Fiche technique de l'appareil
    - Relevé météo
    - Inventaire complet du matériel embarqué
    Organisation et classement des opérations administratives

  • Serlive SAS - Stagiaire - service marketing

    2010 - 2010 Démarchage marketing:
    - Clientèle étrangère (notamment allemande)
    Traduction d'un logiciel de gestion de clubs sportifs

  • Brigade de sapeurs-pompiers de Compiègne - Volontaire

    2007 - 2007 Initiation au métier de sapeur-pompier:
    - Participation aux entrainements
    - Simulation d'incendie
    Obtention de l'Attestation de Formation aux Premiers Secours

Formations

Réseau

