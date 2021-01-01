Romain LAMBERT

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Adobe
Microsoft Windows
Entreprises
Tribunal de Grande Instance
- Greffier stagiaire
2014 - 2014Stage effectué au Bureau d'Ordre:
- Utilisation du logiciel Cassiopée
- Enregistrements (code couleur: blanc et bleus)
- Classement et archivage
Aérovision
- Stagiaire - Service RDOA/RDFE
2011 - 2011Participation à l'élaboration d'un plan de vol:
- Fiche technique de l'appareil
- Relevé météo
- Inventaire complet du matériel embarqué
Organisation et classement des opérations administratives
Serlive SAS
- Stagiaire - service marketing
2010 - 2010Démarchage marketing:
- Clientèle étrangère (notamment allemande)
Traduction d'un logiciel de gestion de clubs sportifs
Brigade de sapeurs-pompiers de Compiègne
- Volontaire
2007 - 2007Initiation au métier de sapeur-pompier:
- Participation aux entrainements
- Simulation d'incendie
Obtention de l'Attestation de Formation aux Premiers Secours