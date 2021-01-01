Menu

Romain LANDRY

CLUSES

En résumé

Issu de deux formations complémentaires : Arts appliqués et communication/marketing, j'ai développé mes compétences dans le Web, et l'identité visuelle.
http://www.rom1landry.fr

Mes compétences :
Branding
Chef de projet
Chef de projet web
Direction artistique
Gestion de marque
Graphic designer
Identité Visuelle
Manager
Projet web
Web
Webdesign
Google analytics
Community management
Communication
Marketing
Google Adwords
Gestion de projet web
Graphisme
Emailing
SEO
SEM
Internet

Entreprises

  • Romain Landry - Chef de projet Web indépendant

    2010 - maintenant Réalisation de sites Web, eCommerce, Webmarketing, référencement naturel et payant, identité visuelle, stratégie de communication.
    Avec mon réseau d'indépendant : La Patate ! nous multiplions encore les prestations vers la vidéo, la photographie, la rédaction, l'illustration, l'animation...

  • Renault Trucks - Stage de Chargé de communication projet

    Saint-Priest France 2008 - 2008 Mise en place d'un plan de communication à destination du réseau et des vendeurs du monde entier dans le cadre d'un projet stratégique pour l'entreprise.

  • Renault Trucks - Web Project manager

    Saint-Priest France 2008 - 2010 En charge de différents projets Web au sein du département Web de Renault Trucks.
    Projet 1 : http://www.renault-trucks.com/capetocape/

  • La patate ! - Créateur + Chef de projet

    2007 - maintenant La patate ! est un réseau de profesionnel de la communication :

    _Stratégie et conseil en communication
    _Publicité média et hors média,
    _Graphisme,
    _Création de sites web,
    _Optimisation de sites web pour le référencement et la génération de contact,
    _Vidéo,

    http://www.lapatate-agence.com

  • Quali'Vie - Directeur Artistique

    2007 - 2008 Accompagnement dans la création de l’image de Quali'Vie :
    _Création du nom
    _Réalisation du logo
    _Mise en place des premiers outils de communication (site web, documents de bureautique)
    _Conseil en communication

  • Publicis cachemire - Directeur Artistique

    2007 - 2007 Stage longue durée en Direction Artistique (publicité média et hors média, graphisme, vidéo, édition, web)

  • SDEL Lyon énergies - Conseil en communication interne et externe

    2006 - 2007 _Mise à jour et réflexion sur le fond et la forme des outils de communication
    _Accompagnement de l’entreprise dans la gestion de son image

  • Inesys - Responsable de la communiction

    2006 - maintenant Accompagnement dans la création de l’image d’inésys :
    _Création du nom
    _Réalisation du logo et de la charte graphique.
    _Mise en place des premiers outils de communication (site web, brochure, habillage des véhicules)
    _Conseil en communication

  • Centre Culturel Aragon - Graphiste

    2006 - 2006 Réflexion autour de la stratégie de gestion de l’image du Centre Culturel et instauration d’une unité graphique.

  • Boostergas - Conseil en communication

    2006 - 2008 _Création du logotype.
    _Gestion de marque
    _Conseil en communication

  • Axmetric - Graphiste

    2005 - 2005 _Création d’un logo, d’une charte graphique.
    _Mise en place d’outils de communication (brochure, habillage des véhicules et des vitrines)

  • Noir&Blanc - Directeur Artistique

    2005 - 2005 Stage en Direction Artistique (Graphisme, packaging, édition)

Formations

Réseau

