Romain LE BLOA

Villebon sur Yvette

En résumé

NOTHING UP TO DATE HERE, PLEASE FIND MY UPDATED DETAILS ON MY LINKED IN.

Mes compétences :
Sales
Chemistry
Microbiology

Entreprises

  • PerkinElmer - Salesman

    Villebon sur Yvette 2013 - maintenant Sales and promotion of PerkinElmer Consumables through phoning and emailing, creation of new promotional items and database. Trainings.

  • OLA Display - Laboratory Technician

    2012 - 2013 Scaling up of a dip-coating process to produce touch screens in a cleanroom, UV-photopolymerisation, photolithography, chemical etching, optimisation of production process, team training.

  • Laboratory of Organic and Therapeutic Chemistry - Intern

    2011 - 2011 In a R&D laboratory, I worked during 6 months in a team on the synthesis and reactivity of Ynamides.
    During the first month, the goal was to study the literature about the subject in order to perform the syntheses. Then following protocols of synthesis and adapting them to the special conditions of our laboratory and to the results we desired. The reactions were followed by TLC and most of the time separated by Column Chromatography. I could then analyse the products in NMR (1H and 13C). I optimised my reactions by the realisation of screening with different conditions of reactions. Regular reports had to be made every month and a final report with a Powerpoint presentation finished the internship.

    Moreover, I participated in the common tasks of the laboratory, command of products, checking the level of the solvents, distillation of them.
    The rules of security in laboratory were strictly respected (Wearing glasses and gloves all the time and adapting security conditions to the chemicals used).

  • Laboratory of Organic Chemistry - Intern

    2010 - 2010 During my 3 months in this laboratory, I had to perform the synthesis of Banana-Shaped Molecules with properties of liquid crystals, following general procedures of synthesis, separating the products on column chromatography. The products were then analysed with microscopy, NMR (1H) and IR spectroscopy.

  • Laboratory of Microbiology - Intern

    2009 - 2009 During my two months in the laboratory of Microbiology, I prepared growth media for mycobacteria. Worked in sterile conditions. Made grown bacteria on different porous supports in different media in order to study the influence of the bacteria's support on the biotransformation of hopanoids and steroids by the bacteria. All samples were analysed with GC.

  • CITRA - Intern

    2008 - 2008 During this internship, I had to prepare electrolytical baths in order to realize the electrodeposition of a coating containing Silicon Carbide nanoparticles, checking their levels (of the baths) and concentration and correcting them if necessary. I had then to analyse the samples, trapping them in a polymer matrix, polishing them in order to check the thickness and quality of the coating.

Formations

  • Université Cergy Pontoise

    Cergy Pontoise 2013 - maintenant Master 2 Ingénierie Technico Commerciale

    Completing a second Masters Degree in sales after my first one in Chemistry, in order to work in scientifical international sales

  • Université De Haute Alsace

    Mulhouse 2007 - 2011 Master 2 in Chemical Synthesis

    Frequent Practicals (20hours per week during the first year)

