Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Romain LE ROUX
Ajouter
Romain LE ROUX
gennevilliers
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PSA banque
- Credit coordinator
gennevilliers
2012 - maintenant
American Express
- Manager commercial
RUEIL MALMAISON
2007 - 2009
Risk and dispute
Formations
INSEEC, Business School
Bordeaux
2010 - 2011
international business management
Réseau
Christophe SECHOY
Maria Fernanda FALCAO
Raquel BUSNELLO
Sylvain LE ROUX
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z