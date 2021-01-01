Retail
Romain LECARPENTIER
Romain LECARPENTIER
LYON
GIDOPHONE
- Gerant
maintenant
TBH
- Exploitant
2007 - 2009
Ecole Du Transport Et Logistique ISTELI
Villette D'Anthon
2007 - 2009
RPTL
AFOREM
Rennes
2004 - 2006
BTS MUC
Arnaud BRUNIN
Christian VORMUS
Elodie FROST
Frederic MICHEL
Géraldine DURIOT
Jamel KERAIF
Jean BALOFFET
La Soirée Du Développement Durable RHÔNE
Laurence CAPIEU
Nicolas GUILLEMOT
