Menu

Romain LECARPENTIER

LYON

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • GIDOPHONE - Gerant

    maintenant

  • TBH - Exploitant

    2007 - 2009

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :