Romain LEFRANÇOIS

For more than 11 years, I have been serving industry, at my humble level, helping clients to build growth opportunities and to set operational performance initiatives.



My journey made me discover how huge, rich and exciting are Strategy & Operations. It gave me the opportunity to drive topics as various as due deal, product/platform strategy for a train manufacturer, manufacturing and engineering operating models in the beauty sector, partnership in R&T for aerospace, industrial performance assessment in metallurgy, supply chain strategy and performance improvement in aeronautics, supply chain transformation program in consumer goods sector, commercial organization in pharma, retails or mining equipment industry, implementation of innovation and engineering performance levers in aerospace… TO BE CONTINUED…



Industry Specialization: Industrial, A&D, Train

Functional Expertize: Strategy, Operations, Engineering, Supply Chain