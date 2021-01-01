Romain LEMAIRE

Fittest and famous est plus qu' une marque de vêtements mais un concept, portez sur votre t-shirt la phrase motivation qui correspond à votre état d' esprit du moment. Un large choix de vêtements homme et femme pour vous motiver pendant votre séance de fitness.



Fittest and famous veut donner une image nouvelle du fitness en France.



Actuellement à la recherche d' un (e) styliste et d' un fournisseur et d' un investisseur.



sportivement.



Fittest and famous is that a clothing brand but a concept, wear your shirt motivational phrase that corresponds with your state of mind at the time. A wide selection of clothing man and woman to motivate you during your fitness session.

Currently looking for a (an) stylist and a supplier and an investor.



sportingly.