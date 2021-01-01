Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Romain LEMEUNIER
Ajouter
Romain LEMEUNIER
MASSY
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Massy
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ecole
- Etudiant
2011
Bureau Veritas (Tecnitas)
- Développeur Informatique
2011 - maintenant
Bulkypix
- Programmeur Informatique dans le Jeu Vidéo
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2011 - 2011
Développement de jeux vidéo
Formations
Université Limoges LCSN
Limoges
2009 - 2011
Master Informatique Synthèse d'Images et Conception Graphique
Université Limoges LCSN
Limoges
2006 - 2009
Licence Informatique
Lycée Clément Marot
Cahors
2003 - 2006
Baccalauréat Scientifique
Réseau
Abderrahim TOUROKHOU
Christophe PLESSIS
David PEQUEGNOT
Eric PAYEN
Imane NAIMI
Mathieu JEANNOT
Perrine ACHARD
Séverine TOSI
Vt ROUVIER
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z