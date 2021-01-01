Menu

Romain LENEVEU

Ecully

Mes compétences :
acoustique
Aéroacoustique
Conseil
Recherche
Recherche et Développement
Simulation
Simulation numérique
Vibroacoustique
R&D

Entreprises

  • VIBRATEC - Business Engineer

    Ecully 2014 - maintenant in charge of the business development in the aerospace, mechatronics, marine and defence fields

  • VIBRATEC - Project manager

    Ecully 2011 - 2013

  • Free Field Technologies - Application Engineer

    2007 - 2011 As part of the project team, I am in charge of various aero- and vibro-acoustic studies (see some references below). Starting from proposals discussed and ordered by our clients, the studies consist in setting and validating new and innovative acoustic modeling strategies. In the frame of an industrial use, the accuracy of the strategy and its performances are the two main aspects of the validation. To close the transfer process, I provide some trainings in order that the clients efficiently access to the technology.

    As technical expert, I supervise some presales activities in collaboration with our sales team. It mainly consists in visiting the clients to better identify their needs, in delivering some technical presentations and in providing technical supports to our distributors worldwide (Asia, USA, Europe).

    As member of a high tech company, I am involved in various research activities to develop and to validate new modeling strategy.

    Some of my references are listed below:

    Airbus France, Exhaust noise prediction of 3D lined turbofans, 15th CEAS AIAA Aeroacoustics Conference, Miami,USA, 2009

    Volkswagen AG, Evaluation of Aerodynamic Noise Propagation : Analyzing the Transmission for a Side Window into the Interior of a Car, NAG/DAGA conference, Rotterdam, Netherlands, 2009

    FFT, Acoustic Simulations using Finite Elements for Shipbuilding Applications, National Symposium on Acoustics, Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad, India, 2009

    SNECMA, Broadband Turbomachinery Noise: Exhaust Noise Computations with Actran/TM and Actran/DGM, 15th CEAS AIAA Aeroacoustics Conference, Miami,USA, 2009

    TUE, Kelvin-Helmholtz Instabilities Occurring at a Nacelle Exhaust, 14th CEAS AIAA Aeroacoustics Conference, Vancouver, Canada, 2008

    FFT, Performance and application of Discontinuous Galerkin method for turbo engine fan noise, 14th CEAS AIAA Aeroacoustics Conference, Vancouver,Canada, 2008

  • Free Field Technologies - Support Engineer

    2007 - 2009 In charge of the customer supports and the assurance quality of the products. From support engineer to application engineer.

  • Free Field Technologies - Final Year Project

    2006 - 2006 Validation of a Linearized Euler solver to account for the propagation through shearl layers which occur at the exhaust of aircraft engines

    In the frame of the MESSIAEN and TURNEX UE project (Airbus France, Rolls Royce, ISVR, DLR...)

  • BMW AG - Technical Internship

    Munich 2005 - maintenant Member of the Technical Modal Analysis Lab team, I was in charge of the modal analysis measurements from the body in white to the trim body.

