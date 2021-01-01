Romain LENEVEU

Free Field Technologies
- Application Engineer
2007 - 2011
As part of the project team, I am in charge of various aero- and vibro-acoustic studies (see some references below). Starting from proposals discussed and ordered by our clients, the studies consist in setting and validating new and innovative acoustic modeling strategies. In the frame of an industrial use, the accuracy of the strategy and its performances are the two main aspects of the validation. To close the transfer process, I provide some trainings in order that the clients efficiently access to the technology.
As technical expert, I supervise some presales activities in collaboration with our sales team. It mainly consists in visiting the clients to better identify their needs, in delivering some technical presentations and in providing technical supports to our distributors worldwide (Asia, USA, Europe).
As member of a high tech company, I am involved in various research activities to develop and to validate new modeling strategy.
Some of my references are listed below:
Airbus France, Exhaust noise prediction of 3D lined turbofans, 15th CEAS AIAA Aeroacoustics Conference, Miami,USA, 2009
Volkswagen AG, Evaluation of Aerodynamic Noise Propagation : Analyzing the Transmission for a Side Window into the Interior of a Car, NAG/DAGA conference, Rotterdam, Netherlands, 2009
FFT, Acoustic Simulations using Finite Elements for Shipbuilding Applications, National Symposium on Acoustics, Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad, India, 2009
SNECMA, Broadband Turbomachinery Noise: Exhaust Noise Computations with Actran/TM and Actran/DGM, 15th CEAS AIAA Aeroacoustics Conference, Miami,USA, 2009
TUE, Kelvin-Helmholtz Instabilities Occurring at a Nacelle Exhaust, 14th CEAS AIAA Aeroacoustics Conference, Vancouver, Canada, 2008
FFT, Performance and application of Discontinuous Galerkin method for turbo engine fan noise, 14th CEAS AIAA Aeroacoustics Conference, Vancouver,Canada, 2008