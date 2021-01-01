Retail
Romain LEPELLETIER
Romain LEPELLETIER
ROUEN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
Stade Sottevillais 76 (Athlétisme)
- Chef de projet
2012 - maintenant
- Organisation d'évènements sportifs d’intégration et de mixité social.
- Participation en tant que bénévole au Meeting International d’Athlétisme de Sotteville-lès-Rouen .
Besançon Racing Club (BRC)
- Assistant commercial et évènementiel
2011 - 2011
- Organisation des matchs du club à domicile
- Recherche de Sponsors
- Rédaction d’articles
- Etude de Benchmarking.
E.Leclerc
- Conseiller clientèle Petit Electroménager
Ivry-sur-Seine
2010 - 2010
FAS Events
- Assistant chef de projet
2010 - 2010
- Réalisation des offres commerciales
- Participation à l’organisation des événements
- Réalisation de base de données
Formations
UFR STAPS ROUEN
Mont Saint Aignan
2010 - 2011
OBTENTION MASTER 1 MARKETING ET MANAGEMENT DU SPORT PROFESSIONNEL
UFR STAPS ROUEN
Mont Saint Aignan
2008 - 2010
Licence STAPS Management du sport
Réseau
Aminata SALL
Aurélie FLISAR
Julien ALONSO
Landry EVEE
Marie Emmanuelle SILVY LELIGOIS
Olivier ARTHUIS
Sandra BARBOU
Steven LEQUESME
