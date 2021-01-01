Menu

Romain LEPELLETIER

ROUEN

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Stade Sottevillais 76 (Athlétisme) - Chef de projet

    2012 - maintenant - Organisation d'évènements sportifs d’intégration et de mixité social.

    - Participation en tant que bénévole au Meeting International d’Athlétisme de Sotteville-lès-Rouen .

  • Besançon Racing Club (BRC) - Assistant commercial et évènementiel

    2011 - 2011 - Organisation des matchs du club à domicile
    - Recherche de Sponsors
    - Rédaction d’articles
    - Etude de Benchmarking.

  • E.Leclerc - Conseiller clientèle Petit Electroménager

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2010 - 2010

  • FAS Events - Assistant chef de projet

    2010 - 2010 - Réalisation des offres commerciales
    - Participation à l’organisation des événements
    - Réalisation de base de données

Formations

  • UFR STAPS ROUEN

    Mont Saint Aignan 2010 - 2011 OBTENTION MASTER 1 MARKETING ET MANAGEMENT DU SPORT PROFESSIONNEL

  • UFR STAPS ROUEN

    Mont Saint Aignan 2008 - 2010 Licence STAPS Management du sport

