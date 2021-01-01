Romain LEQUEUX

Based in Luxembourg, I am specialised in real estate investment and finance, as well as complexe real estate structurings (especially commercial leasing), with a solid experience managing real estate cross-border transactions. My practice also focuses on public law ; planning; construction and litigation.
• Act as point of contact for all legal matters for internal and external
• Provide negociation and conclusion on a various range of commercial agreements related to the acquisition/disposition, commercial leases, development and construction of properties, and property management of the real estate portfolio
• Manage the day to day planning and operations of the team and the legal matters of the company
• Provide comprehensive legal advice on all of the company’s legal matters and projects
• Monitor pre-litigations and legal disputes.
Mes compétences :
Droit immobilier
Droit des baux commerciaux
Droit des contrats
Droit de l'urbanisme et de la construction
Fiscalité immobilière
Gestion locative
Asset management immobilier
Gestion de projet
Négociation de contrats