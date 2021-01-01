Menu

Romain LEQUEUX

  • IKO Real Estate
  • Senior Legal Manager

Luxembourg

En résumé

Based in Luxembourg, I am specialised in real estate investment and finance, as well as complexe real estate structurings (especially commercial leasing), with a solid experience managing real estate cross-border transactions. My practice also focuses on public law ; planning; construction and litigation.

• Act as point of contact for all legal matters for internal and external
• Provide negociation and conclusion on a various range of commercial agreements related to the acquisition/disposition, commercial leases, development and construction of properties, and property management of the real estate portfolio
• Manage the day to day planning and operations of the team and the legal matters of the company
• Provide comprehensive legal advice on all of the company’s legal matters and projects
• Monitor pre-litigations and legal disputes.

Mes compétences :
Droit immobilier
Droit des baux commerciaux
Droit des contrats
Droit de l'urbanisme et de la construction
Fiscalité immobilière
Gestion locative
Asset management immobilier
Gestion de projet
Négociation de contrats

Entreprises

  IKO Real Estate - Senior Legal Manager

    Luxembourg 2021 - maintenant

  • Arizona Investissements - International real estata legal Manager

  • Swiss Life Asset Managers (France) - Real Estate Legal Manager (Responsable juridique immobilier)

    Marseille 2009 - 2019 - Management d'une équipe,

    - Due diligence juridiques, analyses et reporting, comités de gestion, d’engagements, transactions locatives et immobilières,

    - Négociations,

    - Transactions immobilières internationales (Allemagne, Luxembourg, Belgique, Espagne et Italie)

    - Baux commerciaux et gestion immobilière,

    - Fiscalité immobilière et corporate,

  • Axa Reim - Juriste

    Nanterre 2009 - 2009 Département juridique ventes d’actifs immobilier d’entreprise,

    - constitution documentation juridique cessions d’actifs, analyses notes ou projets de contrats de ventes établis par les conseils juridiques et négociations points clés,

    - participation aux process d’arbitrage d’actifs en concertation avec Asset manager et Fund manager,

    - reporting et vérification du respect des procédures internes.

  • SCP Dupont Cariot Depaquit - Juriste diplômé notaire

    2005 - 2005 Droit de la Promotion et de la construction, ventes en état futur d’achèvement

  • SCP CHEUVREUX - Juriste diplômé notaire

    2005 - 2008 Droit immobilier et droit du financement,

    - audit juridique de portefeuilles/actifs immobiliers et organisation de data room,

    - rédaction promesses de vente, ventes, baux commerciaux, baux emphytéotiques et baux à construction,

    - rédaction de notes et d’articles juridiques,

    - clientèle : investisseurs étrangers, institutionnels, foncières cotées, société instrument de la « nouvelle politique » immobilière de l’Etat.

  • Office notarial Villaume - Notaire stagiaire

    2002 - 2004 Droit immobilier : acquisitions et ventes à des particuliers, constitution de sociétés

Formations

