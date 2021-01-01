Retail
Romain LEROUX
Romain LEROUX
LE MANS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ALSETEX - ETIENNE LACROIX
- Responsable production
2015 - maintenant
Gévelot
- Superviseur
LEVALLOIS-PERRET
2013 - 2015
MBA Production
- Responsable production et bureau d'études
2013 - 2013
ADAPEI 53
- Responsable sous-traitance industrielle
Lyon
2010 - 2013
Valeo
- Apprenti ingénieur
Paris
2006 - 2009
Formations
Institut Catholique Des Arts Et Métiers IST Vendée
La Roche Sur Yon
2004 - 2009
Mécanique, automatismes, organisation industrielle
Réseau
Alexandre BOLTEAU
Anne PICARD
Antoine LORY
Emmanuel CAPRON
François LIAUMET
Philippe-Alexandre GRARD
Romain FAUCHON
Romain HIPPOLYTE
Thomas LE BERRE
Vincent DURAND
