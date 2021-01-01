Menu

Romain LEROUX

LE MANS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives au Mans

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ALSETEX - ETIENNE LACROIX - Responsable production

    2015 - maintenant

  • Gévelot - Superviseur

    LEVALLOIS-PERRET 2013 - 2015

  • MBA Production - Responsable production et bureau d'études

    2013 - 2013

  • ADAPEI 53 - Responsable sous-traitance industrielle

    Lyon 2010 - 2013

  • Valeo - Apprenti ingénieur

    Paris 2006 - 2009

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :