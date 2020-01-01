Menu

Ronan LE LETTY

GRENOBLE

En résumé

Mechanics : Finite Element Model, Modal analysis, Random vibrations, Shocks, Piezoelectricity, Mechanisms and micro-mechanics, Tribology
Electronic : Analogue low noise, Switching converter, Signal Processing
Mechatronics : Control, Multi-physic modeling (equivalent circuit, state graphs through Matlab-Simulink), Sensor array, Active control of vibrations
Electrotechnic : Linear Actuators, Brushless motors, FLUX software
Experimental : Laser interferometry, accelerometry, magnetometry, Labview, Labview Real Time.

Entreprises

  • ESA/ESTEC - Mechanisms Enginner

    2011 - 2011

  • CEDRAT TECHNOLOGIES - Directeur technique

    meylan 2007 - 2011

Formations

