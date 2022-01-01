Retail
Rosariot GERART
Rosariot GERART
Ministère de la Défense
Contrôle interne
Paris
En résumé
Entreprises
Ministère de la Défense
- Contrôle interne
Administratif | Paris
2012 - 2017
Formations
Jean Perrin
Marseille
1978 - 1979
Réseau
Anne Sophie FERREIRA
Ansgar SCHREIBER
Bonépath ROUVIER
Estelle GERART
Gilbert DIAS
Houssein Hamoudou ABDOU
Maurice GERART
Roger VARILH
Sarah GERART
Stéphane GÉRART
