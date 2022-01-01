Menu

Roxane WEPHRE

CLAMART

Entreprises

  • Mondel?z International (Kraft Foods) - Regional Sales Manager, specialised in B2B

    CLAMART 2013 - maintenant MONDELEZ International, Paris, France
    I work as a Sales Manager for worldwide brands (Oreo, Belvita,
    Philadelphia, Milka), with a 6 months mission in Trade Marketing
    Some of my tasks included:

    Regional Sales Manager, specialised in B2B
    • Dealing with buyers, identifying client’s need and growth opportunities
    • Presenting business proposals to clients
    • Running market studies
    • Indirect management

    Trade Marketing – 6 months mission
    • Creating sales tools
    • Coordinating product launch between Marketing and Sales
    • Project leader on trade show organization
    • Project leader on our campaign management software improvement (Neolane)

  • L'Oréal Luxe France - CRM Manager Assistant

    PARIS 2012 - 2012 CRM Manager Assistant 6-months Internship during which I worked in the Loyalty Program in order to boost revenue of independent Beauty & Perfume store :

    • Creating communication tools (newsletter, website)
    • Analysing the sales results of direct mail marketing
    • Creating satisfaction survey
    • Invitation to tender and selection of promotional gifts for final customers

  • Françoise Saget - Demand Forecast & Procurement Manager Assistant 6-months Internship

    2011 - 2011 FRANCOISE SAGET - French household linen, Paris, France
    Demand Forecast & Procurement Manager Assistant 6-months Internship
    • Reviewing historical sales trends to prepare forecast data
    • Working with a statistical forecast model
    • Coordinating with Marketing to understand demand drivers
    • Carrying out procurement with suppliers
    • Ensuring stock levels are available

  • Cora à Bucarest (Roumanie) - Department Retail Store Manager Assistant

    2010 - 2010 CORA, Bucharest, Romania (Eastern Europe)
    3 months internship during which I have assisted a Department Retail Store Manager
    • Helping in merchandising
    • Discovering the retail store environment in foreign country

Formations

  • ESC Toulouse

    Toulouse 2009 - 2012 Master’s Degree, « International Marketing Management at the
    Toulouse Business School (South of France).

    Student Exchange of 6 months at Business School Barcelona, Spain

  • Centre International De Valbonne

    Sophia Antipolis Valbonne 2005 - 2010

