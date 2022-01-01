Roxane WEPHRE

-
Mondel?z International (Kraft Foods)
- Regional Sales Manager, specialised in B2B
CLAMART
2013 - maintenant
MONDELEZ International, Paris, France
I work as a Sales Manager for worldwide brands (Oreo, Belvita,
Philadelphia, Milka), with a 6 months mission in Trade Marketing
Some of my tasks included:
• Dealing with buyers, identifying client’s need and growth opportunities
• Presenting business proposals to clients
• Running market studies
• Indirect management
Trade Marketing – 6 months mission
• Creating sales tools
• Coordinating product launch between Marketing and Sales
• Project leader on trade show organization
• Project leader on our campaign management software improvement (Neolane)
-
L'Oréal Luxe France
- CRM Manager Assistant
PARIS
2012 - 2012
CRM Manager Assistant 6-months Internship during which I worked in the Loyalty Program in order to boost revenue of independent Beauty & Perfume store :
• Creating communication tools (newsletter, website)
• Analysing the sales results of direct mail marketing
• Creating satisfaction survey
• Invitation to tender and selection of promotional gifts for final customers
-
Françoise Saget
- Demand Forecast & Procurement Manager Assistant 6-months Internship
2011 - 2011
FRANCOISE SAGET - French household linen, Paris, France
• Reviewing historical sales trends to prepare forecast data
• Working with a statistical forecast model
• Coordinating with Marketing to understand demand drivers
• Carrying out procurement with suppliers
• Ensuring stock levels are available
-
Cora à Bucarest (Roumanie)
- Department Retail Store Manager Assistant
2010 - 2010
CORA, Bucharest, Romania (Eastern Europe)
3 months internship during which I have assisted a Department Retail Store Manager
• Helping in merchandising
• Discovering the retail store environment in foreign country