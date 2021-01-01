Retail
Sabrina BOREL
Ajouter
Sabrina BOREL
CHAMBERY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CIS Immobilier
- Comptable syndic
2007 - maintenant
GESTION D'UN PORTEFEUILLE DE 80 COPROPRIETES
TENUE DE LA COMPTABILITE DE A à Z
SAVOISIENNE HABITAT
- COMPTABLE GERANCE
2005 - 2007
APPEL DE LOYERS REGULARISATION CHARGES LOCATIVES COMPTE RENDU DE GESTION TRIMESTRIEL +GESTION D'IMMEUBLES ENTIERS
URBANIA CHAMBERY
- COMPTABLE SYNDIC
2002 - 2005
gestion d'un portefeuille d'une quarantaine de copropriétés.
Formations
Lycée Notre Dame De Mongre
Villefranche Saone
2000 - 2001
BAC Sciences economiques et sociales, BTS comptablité gestion
Réseau
Alexandra GRANGE
Alice MONTAGNE
Aurélie SCHIEFER
Christian BESACIER
Elodie BENCIB
Emilie Rosita ALLAIN
Fabrice CANTALUPI
Jean-Louis VIRETTI
Marine FAVRE
Mounia BANNAI
