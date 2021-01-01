Sabrina BOUCHEMAL

Mes compétences :
Buisness development
Supply chain management
Key account management
Sales management
B2B
Negociation
Adv
Entreprises
CIAT
- Sales assistant
CULOZ2018 - maintenant
TSP
- Commercial
2016 - 2018Prospection, communication, service et vente dans la construction et rénovation de terrains de tennis.
SAFIC ALCAN
- Technical Sales Assistant ADV
2015 - 2016- Writing up accurate and grammatically correct sales correspondence.
- Tracking sales orders to ensure that they are scheduled and sent out on time.
- Effectively communicating with customers in a professional and friendly manner.
- Ordering and ensuring the delivery of goods to customers.
- Supporting the field sales team.
- Carrying out administrative tasks such as data input, processing information, completing paperwork and filing documents
- Speaking with customers using clear and professional language.
- Resolving any sales related issues with customers.
- Completing the administrative needs of the Sales Department.
- Making follow-up calls to confirm sakes orders or delivery dates.
- Responding to sales queries via phone, e-mail and in writing.
- Accurately analyzing and assessing statistical data.
MAGIRUS CAMIVA
- Sales assistant
ILLKIRCH GRAFFENSTADEN2014 - 2014Greeting customers who enter the accesories dpt.
Be involved in stock control and management.
Assisting shoppers to find the goods and products they are looking for.
Being responsi
Answering queries from customers.
Reporting discrepancies and problems to the supervisor.
Giving advice and guidance on product selection to customers.
Dealing with customer refunds.
Keeping the store tidy and clean, this includes hovering and mopping.
Responsible dealing with customer complaints.
Working within established guidelines, particularly with brands.
Attaching price tags to merchandise on the shop floor.
Receiving and storing the delivery of large amounts of stock
Keeping up to date with special promotions and putting up displays.
Creating website and technical specifications sheets per product...
COMATEL SA
- Purchasing assistant
2013 - 20131. Advises staff and/or faculty as to appropriate choices of standard items to be purchased for offices and laboratories.
2. Selects vendors, places orders, and may arrange for service contract.
3. Follows up on orders to ensure that materials are shipped and delivered on promised dates.
4. Maintains records and follow up files of purchases, shipments, and related matters.
5. Maintains files of descriptions of available supplies.
6. May inspect products received for quality and quantity to ensure adherence to specifications.
7. Performs related job duties as required.
CIAT
- Supply Chain Assistant
CULOZ2012 - 2012Ensure products movement from suppliers to retail outlets
Take inventory and analyze all documentation such as invoices, bills and other supply documents
Prepare shipping documentation
Analyze items and check the quality of materials before preparing them for dispatch
Solve customers complaints and problems
Make sure that all physical /documentation inspection are done
Make sure all supplies are sent on due time
Make sure goods reach the correct destination
Monitor the stock levels
Register all documents and handle customers and suppliers databases
Ensure compliance with supply chain activities standards and regulations
Establish and maintain collaborating relationships with customers, suppliers and supply chain staff
Keep maintenance within the warehouse
Perform research activities in order to identify new solutions for logistical challenges
Perform several clerical duties for management
Prepare reports concerning supply chain operations
Assist the supply chain manager in planning and organizing the distribution of goods
RAK Ceramics UAE
- Senior Sales Executive ADV
2009 - 2011listening to customer requirements and presenting appropriately to make a sale;
maintaining and developing relationships with existing customers in person and via telephone calls and emails;
cold calling to arrange meetings with potential customers to prospect for new business;
responding to incoming email and phone enquiries;
acting as a contact between a company and its existing and potential markets;
negotiating the terms of an agreement and closing sales;
gathering market and customer information;
representing their company at trade exhibitions, events and demonstrations;
negotiating on price, costs, delivery and specifications with buyers and managers;
challenging any objections with a view to getting the customer to buy;
advising on forthcoming product developments and discussing special promotions;
creating detailed proposal documents, often as part of a formal bidding process which is largely dictated by the prospective customer;
liaising with suppliers to check the progress of existing orders;
checking the quantities of goods on display and in stock; follow up a production;
recording sales and order information and sending copies to the sales office, or entering figures into a computer system;
reviewing your own sales performance, aiming to meet or exceed targets;
gaining a clear understanding of customers' businesses and requirements;
making accurate, rapid cost calculations and providing customers with quotations;
feeding future buying trends back to employers;
attending team meeting and sharing best practice with colleagues.