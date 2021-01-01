Menu

Sabrina BRULHET

BONDUES

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Bondues

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CHOCMOD - Commerciale Export

    2010 - maintenant

  • VERT BAUDET - Gestionnaire Achats

    Tourcoing 2007 - 2010

  • SUNNYLAND - Chef de Produit

    2002 - 2006

  • LADOUCETTE - Assistante Commerciale Export

    1998 - 2002

Formations

  • ESCIP (Longuenesse)

    Longuenesse 1993 - 1997

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :