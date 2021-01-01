Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sabrina BRULHET
Ajouter
Sabrina BRULHET
BONDUES
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Bondues
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CHOCMOD
- Commerciale Export
2010 - maintenant
VERT BAUDET
- Gestionnaire Achats
Tourcoing
2007 - 2010
SUNNYLAND
- Chef de Produit
2002 - 2006
LADOUCETTE
- Assistante Commerciale Export
1998 - 2002
Formations
ESCIP (Longuenesse)
Longuenesse
1993 - 1997
Réseau
Alexandra PETIT-MASQUELIER
Antico BENOIT
Antoine LAMOOT
Audrey KORPAL
Didier ROUCHE
Emeline LIBERAL
Lisa DEBRYE
Matthieu CARLU
Nicolas AZAN
Sarah JACQUEMETTON
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z