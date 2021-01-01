Sabrina BUQUOY

-
ReportLinker
- VP Online Marketing
Lyon
2013 - maintenant
ReportLinker.com is a leading business search engine that finds, filters and organizes competitive market intelligence from both reputable private publishers and trusted public organizations, including governments, embassies, statistics agencies, trade unions and many more. Launched in 2007, ReportLinker provides access to more than 1.2 million public reports with data on 350 industries and 3,000 sub-industries around the world.
Recording a 392% five-year revenue growth rate, ReportLinker ranked 375 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA 2012, a list of the 500 fastest-growing technology companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. This marks its third year on the list; ReportLinker previously ranked 478 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA 2010 and 445 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA 2011.
-
Microsoft France
- Windows Consumer Sales & Marketing Manager
2011 - 2013
Responsible for Windows Consumer business in France. Driving the go-to-market strategy by leading a cross functional team of 15+ diverse marketers who operate in fields such as retail & e-tail marketing, advertising/PR, digital, mobile channels & OEM marketing and student marketing.
- Achieve revenue and business performance goals: Windows PC & tablet sales, Windows software revenue, brand & marcom campaign KPIs.
- Build a strong and consistent Windows brand & marketing experience across all consumer touch points & channels.
- Drive offers and promotions strategy on PC & Software aisles.
-
Microsoft France
- Marketing & Communication Manager
2008 - 2011
Define and implement the end-to-end Windows communication strategy across Digital, TV, Outdoor, Print, Experiential, Retail and Social Media. Leading a team of 3 marketers and several agencies driving superior team performance. Managing a multi-million € annual marketing budget.
- Developed and led execution of a new brand plan positioning Windows as an innovative brand among tech trendsetters & general public ranking Microsoft/Windows as #1 most favorite IT brand by French consumers (2011 Capital-BVA-Leo Burnett opinion poll).
- Launched the ‘Windows Café’, a pop-up store (worldwide premiere) to directly show the Windows 7 innovation face-to-face with our customers generating the highest Windows preference score worldwide.
- Built a “Microsoft Student Ambassador program” with top French business schools raising Windows brand preference as a cool brand among student audience.
-
Microsoft France
- Digital Marketing Manager
2005 - 2008
Directed marketing strategy & plans for Microsoft’s consumer internet & mobile services including Messenger, Hotmail, MSN and Bing. Orchestrated digital campaigns focused on acquisition; CPM, CPC, partnerships, affiliation, CRM, Email marketing & SEM, and branding; content creation, rich media sites & UGC, viral videos, Social Media and Community Management.
- Developed acquisition & brand strategy for Messenger positioning the service to N°1 instant messaging service and most favorite & innovative brand in France (2008).
- Led innovative search engine strategy on Bing ranking it as fastest growing search engine (including Google); from N°5 to N°2 in France.
- Created new online distribution channel for our mobile services generating +260% Messenger mobile users YoY and highest number of subscribers worldwide.
-
Microsoft Pays Bas
- Marketing Product Manager
2003 - 2005
Developed audience, usage, revenue (P&L) and overall positioning for MSN Messenger & MSN Entertainment
- Defined and executed acquisition strategies to increase penetration on youth segment generating +100% Messenger users within 18 months and adoption of the service by 80% of this audience.
- Developed new positioning & revamped the entire MSN Entertainment web channel to engage customers increasing audience from 300 000 to 1 million users within 6 months. Negotiated new partnerships with the entire entertainment ecosystem generating +150% sales within 6 months.
-
IBM USA
- Marketing Programs Manager
Bois-Colombes
1999 - 2001
Developed and implemented joint marketing programs for IBM’s e-business server solutions in partnership with e-business ISVs aimed at increasing overall e-business solutions revenue, and customer & partner satisfaction.
- Defined communication messages and created overall marketing & communication materials: advertising, promotions, websites, newsletters, direct mails, sales pitches, …
- Drove internal & external adoption of programs through IBM’s distribution channels (on & offline) and partner ecosystem.
-
Oliver Wight USA
- Market Research Analyst (internship)
1998 - 1998
- Designed a company-wide survey on customers, competitors and market opportunities to refocus the company strategy.
- Localized and presented a Change Management consulting program for a Belgium subsidiary of a U.S. client.
-
Intel USA
- Consultant (MBA Thesis)
1998 - 1998
- Researched and documented problems experienced by end-users of SAP R/3 (FI & CO) software system.
- Designed a balanced scorecard with high-level metrics to measure overall health of the system and to predict future problems.