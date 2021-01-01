Sabrina BUQUOY

- High impact marketing manager with 14+ years of B2C & B2B marketing experience, with a proven-track record of delivering innovative marketing communications strategies & plans achieving business results and increasing market share in local markets.



- Developed multiple award-winning marketing campaigns (external & internal recognitions).



- Broad international working experience & background. Trilingual: English/French/Dutch.





Specialties:

Formulating and Implementing Integrated Consumer Strategies ♦ Breakthrough Marketing Communications Solutions ♦ Creative Leader ♦ High-energy Communicator ♦ Product & Brand Development ♦ Customer Acquisition & Retention ♦ Social Media Evangelist ♦ Project Management ♦ Business Development ♦ Team & Agency Management & Motivation





Honors & Awards:

Microsoft Circle of Excellence Award

Global Marketing & Sales Award

2012



TOP COM in Experiential Marketing

Silver medal for Microsoft's Back 2 Cool Campaign

2011



Microsoft Share Fighter Champions Award

Global Compete Award

2011



Trophées Marketing Magazine

Bronze Medal for Innovative Operational Marketing, Microsoft Student Ambassador Program

2011



E-Marketing Awards

Nominated in Digital Strategy category for Microsoft's Back 2 Cool Campaign

2011



Microsoft Global Innovation Award

Best Windows Marketing of the Year

2010



Microsoft Global Innovation Award

Best Consumer Marketing Campaign of the Year

2008



Microsoft Global Innovation Award

Best Consumer Marketing Campaign of the Year

2006



Mes compétences :

Communication

Marketing

Web

Management