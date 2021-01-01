Menu

Sabrina BUQUOY

Lyon

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

- High impact marketing manager with 14+ years of B2C & B2B marketing experience, with a proven-track record of delivering innovative marketing communications strategies & plans achieving business results and increasing market share in local markets.

- Developed multiple award-winning marketing campaigns (external & internal recognitions).

- Broad international working experience & background. Trilingual: English/French/Dutch.


Specialties:
Formulating and Implementing Integrated Consumer Strategies ♦ Breakthrough Marketing Communications Solutions ♦ Creative Leader ♦ High-energy Communicator ♦ Product & Brand Development ♦ Customer Acquisition & Retention ♦ Social Media Evangelist ♦ Project Management ♦ Business Development ♦ Team & Agency Management & Motivation


Honors & Awards:
Microsoft Circle of Excellence Award
Global Marketing & Sales Award
2012

TOP COM in Experiential Marketing
Silver medal for Microsoft's Back 2 Cool Campaign
2011

Microsoft Share Fighter Champions Award
Global Compete Award
2011

Trophées Marketing Magazine
Bronze Medal for Innovative Operational Marketing, Microsoft Student Ambassador Program
2011

E-Marketing Awards
Nominated in Digital Strategy category for Microsoft's Back 2 Cool Campaign
2011

Microsoft Global Innovation Award
Best Windows Marketing of the Year
2010

Microsoft Global Innovation Award
Best Consumer Marketing Campaign of the Year
2008

Microsoft Global Innovation Award
Best Consumer Marketing Campaign of the Year
2006

Mes compétences :
Communication
Marketing
Web
Management

Entreprises

  • ReportLinker - VP Online Marketing

    Lyon 2013 - maintenant ReportLinker.com is a leading business search engine that finds, filters and organizes competitive market intelligence from both reputable private publishers and trusted public organizations, including governments, embassies, statistics agencies, trade unions and many more. Launched in 2007, ReportLinker provides access to more than 1.2 million public reports with data on 350 industries and 3,000 sub-industries around the world.

    Recording a 392% five-year revenue growth rate, ReportLinker ranked 375 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA 2012, a list of the 500 fastest-growing technology companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. This marks its third year on the list; ReportLinker previously ranked 478 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA 2010 and 445 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA 2011.

  • Microsoft France - Windows Consumer Sales & Marketing Manager

    2011 - 2013 Responsible for Windows Consumer business in France. Driving the go-to-market strategy by leading a cross functional team of 15+ diverse marketers who operate in fields such as retail & e-tail marketing, advertising/PR, digital, mobile channels & OEM marketing and student marketing.

    - Achieve revenue and business performance goals: Windows PC & tablet sales, Windows software revenue, brand & marcom campaign KPIs.

    - Build a strong and consistent Windows brand & marketing experience across all consumer touch points & channels.

    - Drive offers and promotions strategy on PC & Software aisles.

  • Microsoft France - Marketing & Communication Manager

    2008 - 2011 Define and implement the end-to-end Windows communication strategy across Digital, TV, Outdoor, Print, Experiential, Retail and Social Media. Leading a team of 3 marketers and several agencies driving superior team performance. Managing a multi-million € annual marketing budget.

    - Developed and led execution of a new brand plan positioning Windows as an innovative brand among tech trendsetters & general public ranking Microsoft/Windows as #1 most favorite IT brand by French consumers (2011 Capital-BVA-Leo Burnett opinion poll).

    - Launched the ‘Windows Café’, a pop-up store (worldwide premiere) to directly show the Windows 7 innovation face-to-face with our customers generating the highest Windows preference score worldwide.

    - Built a “Microsoft Student Ambassador program” with top French business schools raising Windows brand preference as a cool brand among student audience.

  • Microsoft France - Digital Marketing Manager

    2005 - 2008 Directed marketing strategy & plans for Microsoft’s consumer internet & mobile services including Messenger, Hotmail, MSN and Bing. Orchestrated digital campaigns focused on acquisition; CPM, CPC, partnerships, affiliation, CRM, Email marketing & SEM, and branding; content creation, rich media sites & UGC, viral videos, Social Media and Community Management.

    - Developed acquisition & brand strategy for Messenger positioning the service to N°1 instant messaging service and most favorite & innovative brand in France (2008).

    - Led innovative search engine strategy on Bing ranking it as fastest growing search engine (including Google); from N°5 to N°2 in France.

    - Created new online distribution channel for our mobile services generating +260% Messenger mobile users YoY and highest number of subscribers worldwide.

  • Microsoft Pays Bas - Marketing Product Manager

    2003 - 2005 Developed audience, usage, revenue (P&L) and overall positioning for MSN Messenger & MSN Entertainment

    - Defined and executed acquisition strategies to increase penetration on youth segment generating +100% Messenger users within 18 months and adoption of the service by 80% of this audience.

    - Developed new positioning & revamped the entire MSN Entertainment web channel to engage customers increasing audience from 300 000 to 1 million users within 6 months. Negotiated new partnerships with the entire entertainment ecosystem generating +150% sales within 6 months.

  • IBM USA - Marketing Programs Manager

    Bois-Colombes 1999 - 2001 Developed and implemented joint marketing programs for IBM’s e-business server solutions in partnership with e-business ISVs aimed at increasing overall e-business solutions revenue, and customer & partner satisfaction.

    - Defined communication messages and created overall marketing & communication materials: advertising, promotions, websites, newsletters, direct mails, sales pitches, …

    - Drove internal & external adoption of programs through IBM’s distribution channels (on & offline) and partner ecosystem.

  • Oliver Wight USA - Market Research Analyst (internship)

    1998 - 1998 - Designed a company-wide survey on customers, competitors and market opportunities to refocus the company strategy.
    - Localized and presented a Change Management consulting program for a Belgium subsidiary of a U.S. client.

  • Intel USA - Consultant (MBA Thesis)

    1998 - 1998 - Researched and documented problems experienced by end-users of SAP R/3 (FI & CO) software system.
    - Designed a balanced scorecard with high-level metrics to measure overall health of the system and to predict future problems.

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2006 - 2008 CESA

    Dissertation topic on "The Future of the Music Industry"

  • Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin (Lyon)

    Lyon 1996 - 1997 IAE de Lyon III, Master's Degree in Business Administration

  • Portland State University PSU (Portland, Or)

    Portland, Or 1996 - 1998 MBA, Master of Business

    Technology Marketing

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :