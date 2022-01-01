Menu

Richard BODIN

LIMERICK

En résumé

Hello,

My name is Richard Bodin. I am a french front-end developer. I also do some project management.

I have been working in the Web Industry in Paris and Luxembourg for 10 years, and I am currently in position in Limerick (Ireland). I had the opportunity to experiment many angles of the Web design and development tasks.

During my 10-years experience, I had the opportunity to work with some major companies in Paris (MSN, Digitas, Laposte.net...) and in the European Commission in Luxembourg. I also created a musical webzine, with a 30 editors team, 10 partners from the French musical sector, an 30 000 unique users per month. I now work within a young and dynamic webagency in Limerick.

Thanks to my good understanding of business communication, I can understand very well the needs of my clients, and be able to make pertinent propositions.

I love travelling, music and photography. Mostly, I love listening to music while travelling through oustanding landscapes and stopping to take some pictures with my film or polaroid cameras. I would say that travelling is not just a hobby. Indeed, I am eager to move in a different country, work there, and live there. It is a fabulous way of meeting people and learn their culture.

You will find more details about me in my present profile, or on my personal website: http://www.rbodin-multimedia.com Please, don't hesitate to contact me if you need further information.

Best regards
Richard

PS: Please do not contact me for positions in France. I'm only interested in moving abroad, to have new experiences.

Mes compétences :
Audit
Cms
CMS PHP
Conception
CSS
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
PHP
Spécifications
Web
Web designer
Web developer
website
Xhtml
XML
XSL

Entreprises

  • Deveire - Senior Front-End Web Developer

    2012 - maintenant

  • CRI group of company (including InfoPartners S.A.) - Consultant web and project manager

    2011 - 2012 - Creation / refont of the group’s companies’ websites:
    ● Technical specifications
    ● Conception & technical implementation
    - Technical consultation on call for tenders
    - Follow-up and support management for the Group’s companies’ web communication:
    ● Main contact for any platform bug or live site issue (analysis, diagnosis, correction, follow-up to the technical teams, reporting)
    ● Portal monitoring
    - Managing an e-guidance project for a European Institution website:
    ● Project management
    ● Coordination with external resources
    ● Coordination with the client

    Used technologies : XHTML – CSS – Javascript / jQuery – Joomla! – Drupal - Photoshop
    CRI website : http://www.cri.lu

  • European Commission (Health and Consumer Dept.) - Webmaster (on behalf of InfoPartners S.A.)

    2010 - 2011 - Implementation of Crisis Communication website :
    ● Technical specifications
    ● Conception & technical implementation
    - Development & Integration on publication platform :
    ● Expertise with the internal publication
    - Follow-up and support management for Public Health and Health-eu websites :
    ● Main contact for any platform bug or live site issue (analysis, diagnosis, correction, follow-up to the technical teams, reporting)
    ● Portal monitoring
    Used technologies : XML/XSL – XHTML – CSS – Javascript / jQuery - Photoshop
    Public Health website : http://ec.europa.eu/health/index_en.htm
    Health-EU website : http://ec.europa.eu/health-eu/index_en.htm

  • Laposte.net (La Poste Group) - Portal Technical Manager

    2009 - 2010 - Implementation of new channels on the portal (News, Women) :
    ● Technical specifications for the partners
    ● Technical follow-up of the partnerships
    ● Conception & technical implementation
    - Development & Integration on publication platform and custom environments:
    ● Technical specifications for new features on the publication framework
    ● Expertise with the internal publication and feed platforms.
    - Follow-up and support management for Laposte.net Portal :
    ● Main contact for any platform bug or live site issue (analysis, diagnosis, follow-up to the technical teams, reporting)
    ● Portal monitoring
    Used technologies : XML/XSL – XHTML – CSS – Javascript / jQuery - Photoshop
    website : http://www.laposte.net

  • Digitas France (Publicis Group) - Junior Technical Project Manager for Lancome business account

    2009 - 2009 - Blog website project management (http://www.blog-make-up.com/) :
    ● Schedule & quotation
    ● Propositions based on the functional specification made by the client
    ● Implementation supervision
    - Front-End web development on the L’Oreal internal framework
    - Follow-up and technical support for the international website of the Lancôme brand
    Used technologies : XHTML – CSS – Javascript / jQuery – l’Oréal publication platform - Photoshop
    Digitas website : http://www.digitas.fr
    Lancôme Websites : http://www2.lancome.com

  • MSN France – on behalf of Pictime - Paris - Support manager and web developer

    2005 - 2009 - Follow-up and support management for MSN France Portal sites:
    ● Only contact in France for any platform bug or live site issue (analysis, diagnosis, follow-up to the international technical teams, reporting)
    ● Portal monitoring
    ● Follow-up on servers migration
    - Development & Integration on publication platform and custom environments:
    ● Specialist on the specials event dedicated product.
    ● Expertise with the internal feed platform.
    ● Main contact with partners about feed issues.
    ● Integration on custom environment (hosting requests to the UK teams, Web pages and web application development)
    ● Main contact for new features tests and pilots on the internal platform for MSN France.
    - Training new colleagues to the internal publication platform and other internal tools.
    Used technologies : XHTML – CSS – Javascript – MSN publication platform - XML/XSL
    Website: http://fr.msn.com

  • B-SIDE ROCK (personal project) - Founder – Editor in chief - President

    2005 - 2008 - Conception and Production of the webzine
    ● Audit
    ● Design conception
    ● Database and framework construction for SPIP (CMS)
    ● SEO optimization
    - Webzine Editor in Chief (May 2005 - June 2007)
    ● Manager of a 30 editors team (planning, editorial policy)
    ● Partner relationship (special events, contest, interviews...)
    ● Writing articles (chronicles, stories, interviews...)
    - Foundation of a Non-profit organization (since September 2006)
    ● Administration Council member (September 2006 – Septembrer2008)
    ● Concert set-up (September 2007)
    ● President of the organization (since September 2008)
    Used technologies : XHTML – CSS – Javascript – PHP - SPIP publication platform - Adobe Creative Suite
    Organization Website : http://www.bside-rock.com
    Webzine : http://www.inside-rock.fr

  • 321 auto - Web master / web designer

    2002 - 2005 - follow-up and support for 321 Auto portal
    ● Portal monitoring
    ● Monitoring and moderation on 321Auto community forum.
    ● Client Relation Clients (mails, petites-annonces, etc.)
    - Design conception for the 321 Auto portal sites (has been redesigned in 2008)
    ● Design conception (still on http://www.321moto.com )
    ● Pages construction
    Used technologies : XHTML – CSS –- Adobe Creative Suite
    Site : http://www.321auto.fr

Formations

  • EFFICOM

    Paris 2004 - 2005 Multimedia Creative Director degree (honourable mention)

    Personnal Project : Creation of a rock webzine :
    http://www.bside-rock.com (see professional experience for further detail)

  • Ecole De Communication Visuelle ecole multimédia

    Paris 2003 - 2004 Graphic and Web Designer degree

  • IUT (La Roche Sur Yon)

    La Roche Sur Yon 2000 - 2002 Business Communication

  • Lycée Sacré Coeur

    Angers 1997 - 2000 Baccalauréat (A-Level) in Litterature

Réseau