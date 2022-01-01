Hello,



My name is Richard Bodin. I am a french front-end developer. I also do some project management.



I have been working in the Web Industry in Paris and Luxembourg for 10 years, and I am currently in position in Limerick (Ireland). I had the opportunity to experiment many angles of the Web design and development tasks.



During my 10-years experience, I had the opportunity to work with some major companies in Paris (MSN, Digitas, Laposte.net...) and in the European Commission in Luxembourg. I also created a musical webzine, with a 30 editors team, 10 partners from the French musical sector, an 30 000 unique users per month. I now work within a young and dynamic webagency in Limerick.



Thanks to my good understanding of business communication, I can understand very well the needs of my clients, and be able to make pertinent propositions.



I love travelling, music and photography. Mostly, I love listening to music while travelling through oustanding landscapes and stopping to take some pictures with my film or polaroid cameras. I would say that travelling is not just a hobby. Indeed, I am eager to move in a different country, work there, and live there. It is a fabulous way of meeting people and learn their culture.



You will find more details about me in my present profile, or on my personal website: http://www.rbodin-multimedia.com Please, don't hesitate to contact me if you need further information.



Best regards

Richard



PS: Please do not contact me for positions in France. I'm only interested in moving abroad, to have new experiences.



Mes compétences :

Audit

Cms

CMS PHP

Conception

CSS

Management

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Project Management

PHP

Spécifications

Web

Web designer

Web developer

website

Xhtml

XML

XSL