Sabrina CARIOU
Sabrina CARIOU
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
cabinet d avocats Monique LE GUEN-Christophe BOUHET
- Juriste droit des sociétés
2016 - maintenant
Vista Conseil
- Juriste droit des sociétés
Caudan
2009 - 2016
Formations
Université Brest Bretagne Occidentale
Brest
2005 - 2006
MASTER 2 SCIENCE DU MANAGEMENT ET ADMINISTRATION DES ENTREPRISES
Université Brest Bretagne Occidentale
Brest
2003 - 2004
MASTER 1 DROIT PRIVE
Réseau
François CAZEE
Gilles DELAMOTTE
Gurvan HAMELIN
Larvol LAURENCE
Matthieu LARVOL
