Menu

Sabrina CARIOU

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • cabinet d avocats Monique LE GUEN-Christophe BOUHET - Juriste droit des sociétés

    2016 - maintenant

  • Vista Conseil - Juriste droit des sociétés

    Caudan 2009 - 2016

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :