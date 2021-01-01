Retail
Sabrina CAURE
Sabrina CAURE
Puteaux
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Modis
- Assistante de gestion
Puteaux
2006 - maintenant
Formations
Gaston Berger (Lille)
Lille
2012 - 2014
Réseau
Benoit BLOT
Hubert LECOMTE
Jerome NITSCHKE
Manuel PAVAUT
Vincent LEROY
