Sabrina COLAS

Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Prospection
Vente
Entreprises
M&C Saatchi LITTLE STORIES
- Responsable développement commercial
Paris2015 - maintenant
M&C Saatchi ONE
- Responsable Développement
Paris2012 - 2015Agence conseil en Marketing Relationnel et E-CRM
1FLUdigital
- Responsable Développement
2011 - 2012Veille et E-réputation
ONE
- Responsable Développement
WASHINGTON DC 200052010 - 2011
Ebb&Flow
- Responsable Développement
2004 - 2006
L'île aux oiseaux
- Négociateur Marketing
2002 - 2004Gestion d'un portefeuille d'agences de communication : Ebb & Flow, Cométis, Piment, Enjoy Design, Calypso, Opéra, La Lune Rousse, Jump France, Denis & Co, The Brand Compagny, Nouveau Monde DDB, Rapp Collins
Conseil, Prospection et développement commercial
Formations
Lycée Arthur Rimbaud (Sin Le Noble)
Sin Le Noble1997 - 1999Brevet de Technicien Supérieur