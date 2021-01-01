Menu

Sabrina COLAS

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Prospection
Vente

Entreprises

  • M&C Saatchi LITTLE STORIES - Responsable développement commercial

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • M&C Saatchi ONE - Responsable Développement

    Paris 2012 - 2015 Agence conseil en Marketing Relationnel et E-CRM

  • 1FLUdigital - Responsable Développement

    2011 - 2012 Veille et E-réputation

  • ONE - Responsable Développement

    WASHINGTON DC 20005 2010 - 2011

  • Ebb&Flow - Responsable Développement

    2004 - 2006

  • L'île aux oiseaux - Négociateur Marketing

    2002 - 2004 Gestion d'un portefeuille d'agences de communication : Ebb & Flow, Cométis, Piment, Enjoy Design, Calypso, Opéra, La Lune Rousse, Jump France, Denis & Co, The Brand Compagny, Nouveau Monde DDB, Rapp Collins

    Conseil, Prospection et développement commercial

Formations

  • Lycée Arthur Rimbaud (Sin Le Noble)

    Sin Le Noble 1997 - 1999 Brevet de Technicien Supérieur

